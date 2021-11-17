Xiaomi’s oil-free fryer has become one of the most coveted products and it is no wonder. Its quality / price stands out over other Air Fryer on the market, especially for the quality of its components and for its intelligent functions.

Beyond getting all kinds of crunchy fried foods, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer also allows you to make other types of food, counting with more than 100 smart recipes which in turn we can program and start remotely from our smartphone.

Thanks to these smart features, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer becomes the ideal air fryer for all those who lead a busy lifeBut you don’t want to give up your commitment to a healthier lifestyle.

With the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer Oilless Fryer users can even schedule a meal with up to 24 hours in advance. This opens the door to endless culinary possibilities, be it fermenting yogurt or dehydrating pet food.

Where to buy the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer at the best price

If its characteristics have convinced you or you just want to give it away, now you can buy the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer for only 80 euros at Goboo, one of the most recent official distributors of Xiaomi that ships from Spain and also does it for free.