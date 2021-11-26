The POCO F3 is being one of the best-selling phones during Black Friday 2021 by the Chinese firm. Only below its brother the POCO X3 Pro in portals such as Amazon, the POCO F3 has been placed as one of the most chosen options by users thanks to its fantastic relationship between performance and price.

Added to that, we must take into account the succulent discount that its two storage and memory variants have suffered, leaving 279 euros per version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 324 euros for its most performance variant of 8GB + 256GB.

POCO F3 Specifications

There is nothing new that we can tell you about the POCO F3 that we have not told you, but this device It is still one of the best value for money in the entire Android landscape and, above all, taking into account the discounts that we have just mentioned.





Internally, this device mounts a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor along with a Adreno 650 GPU and a more than solvent 4,520 mAh battery which has the particularity of being able to be charged with a maximum power of up to 33W.

It also does not fall short at the screen level, since it incorporates a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD + resolution and refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, in addition to being also very complete in terms of connectivity with 5G, NFC, Wifi 6 and Dual stereo speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos.





Finally, also note that it has the latest version of MIUI 12.5 customized by POCO and based on Android 11 and a very remarkable camera configuration:

48 MP main sensor with aperture f / 1.79

with aperture f / 1.79 8 MP Wide Angle Lens with aperture f / 2.2

with aperture f / 2.2 5 MP Telemacro Lens with aperture f / 2.4

with aperture f / 2.4 20 MP front camera with aperture f / 2.45

POCO F3 with 6GB + 128GB for 279 euros





In this case, we can still purchase the POCO F3 on your 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration in two color variants “Deep Ocean Blue” and “Night Black” with a price of 279 euros through mi.com and Amazon with completely free shipping.

POCO F3 with 8GB + 256GB for 324 euros





Regarding the configuration of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storageWe can still buy it in “Night Black” color for 324 euros from Amazon, while if we opt for the newly presented color variant called “Lunar Silver” We can buy it with a final price of 329.99 euros through mi.com with completely free shipping.

Poco F3 5G – Smartphone 8 + 256GB, 6.6 Inch 120Hz AMOLED DotDisplay, Snapdragon 870, Triple Camera 48MP, 4520mAh, Night Black (version + 2 years warranty)

