The semiconductor crisis is unforgiving and Apple is one of the big losers. The availability of their new smartphones usually has supply problems during the month or two after their launch, but this time the “out of stock” sign has been hanging longer than expected for certain models and variants.





Christmas is just around the corner and Apple iPhones are usually one of the star gifts along with other devices of the bitten apple. If you would like to give one these parties, we will tell you in which stores are available with delivery before December 25.

Where to buy iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max





The iPhone 13 Pro is one of the most sought after models for its great novelty: the ProMotion display. This technology first appeared on iPads and is now available on Californians’ terminals as well. Its adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz provides users with maximum fluidity when the system sees fit.

It is the model that presents the most problems of stock, and in some stores it is not possible to acquire it in most configurations. For example, Only the 512GB Alpine Blue color variant is available on Amazon, one of the most expensive (1,509 euros). The rest are “temporarily out of stock” or with shipments in one to two months.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (512GB) – Alpine Blue

In MediaMarkt there is not much variety either; iPhone 13 Pro 256GB In Silver color it is the model that is available for delivery in a few days at its usual price of 1,279 euros.

In the authorized Macnificos distributor there is more luck: The iPhone 13 Pro of 128 GB in the colors Alpine Blue and Graphite can be purchased for its RRP of 1,159 euros. In other storage options there are still some units, although the availability is not very good.

Regarding the older brother of the iPhone 13 family, the iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB It is available on Amazon in Alpine Blue color for 1,259 euros. It is also possible to buy it 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB in the same color and other shades. The availability of this model is also good at MediaMarkt, and at Macnificos there are also some variants in stock.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro MAX (128GB) – Alpine Blue

Where to buy iPhone 13





The more balanced model of the new family of Apple smartphones, despite being more “economical”, enjoys better luck. It is available in a greater variety of colors and storage capacities, starting from the 128 GB pass for 909 euros. Amazon, MediaMarkt, Macnificos or El Corte Inglés are some of the stores where we can find it.

Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) – Blue

Of the 256 GB There is also good stock on Amazon, from 1,006.03 euros and in various colors, and also at MediaMarkt, Macnificos or El Corte Inglés.

Apple iPhone 13 (256GB) – Star White

Where to buy iPhone 13 mini





Apple’s latest next-generation smartphone is also the smallest, the iPhone 13 mini, a “small” terminal with 5.4 “OLED display for those who want a handy and comfortable device in the hand. This model also does not have supply problems in most of its configurations. Its official retail price starts at 809 euros, but on Amazon it can be purchased from 769 euros.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini (128 GB) – (Product) Red

Apple iPhone 13 Mini (256GB) – Midnight

Apple iPhone 13 Mini (512GB) – Blue

