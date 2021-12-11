Playstation 5 was released on November 19, 2020, but since then there have been many stock problems in all stores. This is due to many factors, but especially to the lack of semiconductors that affects the technology sector globally. This means that the console manufacturing It has slowed down considerably and some products like PS5 cannot be found on the market. It’s possible buy PS5 at Christmas?

While it is not possible to predict when and how many consoles will go on sale in the next few days, you have to be very attentive to all official channels of the main stores. Since the launch of PS5 until now, stores offer the opportunity to get the console until the end of stock. As the units are very limited you have to be quick before they run out. Therefore, below we will tell you how you can get it in time for christmas.

Where to buy PS5 at Christmas

PS5 has become the most desired product this Christmas and it is not easy to find units. MediaMarkt has been the physical store that has had greater stock of PS5 consoles that are dripping. The companies themselves have warned that the lack of stock could last longer than expected. According to Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel Pat, “We will not have a balance between supply and demand until the year 2023 ″.

This is a good reason to be on the lookout for the next few days because stores they will take more stock of PS5. It is advisable to follow the official profiles of stores such as FNAC, GAME, Amazon or the aforementioned MediaMarkt in social networks. There they directly announce the new PS5 stock and the rest of the consoles that suffer the same lack of stock. But if you don’t have social networks, don’t worry because there are other methods to get your ps5 this christmas.

Buy PS5 on Amazon

Most stores have a system to notify new stock automatically. For example, below you have the PS5 purchase link (with and without disc player) on Amazon. Add the product to your shopping cart to receive a notice of Availability. This way you will save time to get your PS5 console before anyone else and you will not be left with the desire. Automatically Amazon puts you in a virtual queue, but if you get an error it is due to the number of people there are at that time. Hopefully, you will be one of the lucky ones.

Buy PS5 at MediaMarkt

Surely one of the most active stores to advertise your stock of consoles. Also on PS5 and it is advisable to subscribe to the newsletter to be informed of the latest news. That includes consulting the PS5 availability at any time from the official MediaMarkt website. Among the options offered by a user account, you can add the console to a list with your favorite products. So you will see the availability and possible offers in the future. Easy and simple.

Buy PS5 at GAME

Knowing the high demand to buy a PS5, GAME has created a new way to get a PlayStation 5 with reader. Without a doubt, it is the most desired console and the one that is sold out sooner, so from the official GAME website You will be able to access the new stock of PS5 that goes on sale. Of course, it has some requirements such as be a GAME member and not having bought the console before in this same store. By signing up for this list, you will receive an email from confirmation within 24-48 hours following. When they receive new PS5 units, users on this list have priority to buy the console and they will be notified by means of a new email.

Buy PS5 at FNAC

Like other stores, you can consult the product sheet to see the availability of PS5 and all the bundles it has. If you browse the FNAC online page you can find the PS5 console with games like Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, Resident Evil: Village or Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. There are many options available, so this store is worth checking out. You can make a list with your favorite products and activate custom alerts by e-mail or via SMS, so here below you have the purchase links of PS5 with and without disc player.

Here you have all the keys to get a PS5 console in time for christmas. We cannot confirm that the stores have many units in the next few days, so you will have to activate your alerts and follow these tips to buy yours. In AlfaBetaJuega we also notify you of the best offers in video games, consoles and more gaming accessories.