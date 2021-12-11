The more familiar dates and many already think about Christmas gifts. In recent years, Nintendo Switch has been the best-selling console in this period and even led sales in 48 weeks out of 53 in 2020. In Japan it does not shade either the new generation of consoles that is suffering from a lack of stock due to the semiconductor crisis. However, Switch continues to grow and we will tell you where can you buy it at Christmas because you have many options available.

First of all, it must be remembered that there are currently three Switch family consoles on sale: the standard version, Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch OLED. Lite is a console fully portable, lighter and with very different colors. While OLED has similar characteristics to the standard version, but improves the quality and size of the screen. The difference in price between one and the other it is barely 50 to 90 euros, but there are interesting offers that you can take advantage of.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch at Christmas: all the options

If nothing changes, Switch is outlined again as the best-selling console this christmas. It is available in all stores and there are packs with very cheap video games. This is an incentive to become the star gift for both children and adults. Considering that Nintendo games do not go below 50-60 euros in price, the packs are a great option.

Next, we collect the best offers available in stores such as FNAC, Amazon, GAME or Mediamarkt that celebrates the Day without VAT. So you can take advantage of discounts to get a Nintendo Switch for less than 300 euros. In some stores they do not have stock of Nintendo Switch OLED, but it could be available in the next few days.

Buy Nintendo Switch at Mediamarkt

There is no availability of Nintendo Switch OLED in this store, but this can change in a matter of days. For now you can buy the standard model from Nintendo Switch with the Joy-Con in blue and neon red (also in gray) for 299 euros. And if you always play on a laptop, they also have Nintendo Switch Lite in various colors such as yellow, blue and gray for 219 euros each. Finally, there are two console and video game packs that may interest you: Nintendo Switch with Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Nintendo Switch with Ring Fit Adventure. You have all the purchase links below:

Buy Nintendo Switch on Amazon

Amazon is a world full of possibilities, since you will find more variety than in physical stores. At AlfaBetaJuega we are going to recommend you some of the best offers available to buy a Nintendo Switch, Lite and also OLED. Some packs include a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, Nintendo’s payment service. So It is cheaper than in other stores, especially if you like multiplayer games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Splatoon 2.

These are the more complete offers to get a Nintendo Switch at a good price. But they are not the only ones and under these lines we recommend other options such as the pack that includes Ring Fit Adventure, a game that individually cost 80 euros to launch. You currently have a pack on Amazon for only 349 euros.

Buy Nintendo Switch at GAME

The store specialized in videogames also bet on the packs, where you can get a Nintendo Switch console along with a game. It is undoubtedly the most profitable option for give away this Christmas, since it will be cheaper than buying it individually. In GAME you have many consoles to choose from, including the Nintendo Switch OLED that debuted a month ago. If there is no availability at the time of purchase, you can activate alerts in the product file itself. Having said all this, it only remains to look at the available offers that are very varied. Here you have the best:

Buy Nintendo Switch at FNAC

Finally, it is worth highlighting the FNAC offers for its regular customers. If you are a member of this store, you will have a discount on the final price of the product and for 20 euros more you can choose Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl for the purchase of a standard or Lite Nintendo Switch. On the one hand, Nintendo Switch Lite is at an incredible price of 209.99 euros and the standard model has several packs available that may interest you. For example, Nintendo Switch with Martio Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Online. They also have stock of Nintendo Switch OLED as you can see below:

This is a good summary of all you can find in stores currently. But you have to be attentive to the best video game offers in AlfaBeta Play where they are many bargains daily. You can’t predict when the consoles will go out of stock, but many stores have confirmed that during the week will have more units. Don’t miss a thing!