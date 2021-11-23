With the barrage of sales these days, it’s hard to figure out where to buy what you need. Therefore, if what you are looking for is an Apple tablet, we will help you by showing where is it cheaper to buy an iPad. We are going with the best promotions of this great device.

Buy iPad 2021 at the best price





The iPad 2021 is also a very capable tablet. For basic tasks like email or social media, it’s a great device. But also shines when using Apple Pencil, with which to draw or take notes. Playing with it is also possible, as it has the tremendously capable A13 Bionic chip.





2021 Apple iPad (10.2-inch Wi-Fi 64GB) – Space Gray (9th Gen)

With its 10.2-inch screen, you can watch all your movies and series comfortably on the sofa. Do not miss this super offer on amazon, with its historical minimum price of 349 euros. In Macnificos we also have it with a small discount that leaves it at 371.50 euros.

Buy iPad mini 2021 at the best price





The iPad mini 2021 is an absolute blast. It fits in one hand or in a coat or jacket pocket. Which it’s makes for the adventurous iPad par excellence, because you can take it anywhere.

Apple iPad mini 6th generation with 7.9 “screen Wifi 64GB Purple

This iPad mini has an A15 Bionic chip, which offers massive power for its compact size. Not only high resolution games they look spectacular on its borderless screen, but it is capable of editing 4K videos with iMovie or any other editing app with total ease. Find it at Macnificos for 538.10 euros or at Amazon for 539 euros and at FNAC for 549 euros as well.

Buy iPad Air 2020 at the best price





The iPad Air 2020 is a daringly Pro iPad. Because it has a 10.9-inch screen with hardly any frames, A14 Bionic chip for demanding tasks and a 12MP rear camera. It has Touch ID on the Home button, which many users appreciate on a day-to-day basis.

Apple iPad Air 64GB 11 ” (10.9) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) iOS 14 Silver

Combined with iPadOS 15, the chip and screen give us a great day-to-day experience. Every game, app, image or video that we see or create moves at its perfect speed and without jerks. It seems that the power contained within here is wanting to escape.

You can find the iPad Air 2020 at its best price at Phone House for 589 euros. Macnificos also has it with a discount that leaves it at 616 euros, while on Amazon you will find it for 634.89 euros.





Buy iPad Pro 2021 at the best price

And here we have the iPad Pro 2021, the most powerful and capable model on the market. The iPad without compromises, where the chip is an M1, the same one that the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro M1 mount. That gives you an idea of ​​what you can do with this great team. In Phone House you have the 11-inch 128GB model for 799 euros, Macnificos keeps it for 833 euros and FNAC has it for 835 euros.

Apple IPad Pro M1 Chip 11 Inch Wifi 128GB (2021) Pla

With this iPad Pro, you will have the highest iPad experience in your hands. A state-of-the-art Mac processor puts it right up there with what we can achieve on the desktop. You will unleash your creativity by editing photos, 4K videos and creating environments in augmented reality. Find it on Amazon for 1,091 euros at its best price, the 12.9-inch and 128GB model, Media Markt has it for 1,109 euros and FNAC for 1,139 euros.

2021 Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch Wi-Fi 128GB) – Space Gray (5th Gen)

