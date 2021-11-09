The truth is that in this case the firm has wanted to focus largely on improving the external appearance of the operating system. This basically means that we will have an interface more in line with the times, as well as a bit different in terms of its use. In fact, we may find ourselves faced with the situation that we do not find certain functionalities that we are used to in Windows 10.

Although the voice assistant of the system itself that we talked about previously had not had the success expected by the firm, there are many who use the Windows Cortana assistant. Precisely for this reason, below we will tell you how to locate, activate and start using this element. In this way we can make all kinds of queries and interact with the voice assistant directly in Windows. In addition, Cortana allows us to use it both through the keyboard and through the voice that we reproduce from the microphone installed on the PC.

Activate Cortana in Windows 11

The first thing we are going to do is activate the assistant’s voice recognition as such and make it work when turn on the PC. For this that we tell you, we only have to access the system configuration application.