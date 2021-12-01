TikTok has become the most important social network of the moment, having almost one billion downloads. Therefore, it is a channel of interaction with a fairly wide audience. In front of such a large audience, you can generate a lot of followers if you learn where information is changed on TikTok and add a description of yourself.

The description is one of the elements that represents your profile, offering a brief description about you or the content of your account. However, it is worth updating this section (as well as the other elements of the profile) to gain more visibility and keep your followers hooked to your videos as your account grows.

Why is it important to put a description of me on TikTok?

Currently, the TikTok application gathers a very diverse audience on an international scale. This makes it a perfect showcase for many brands business and personal. Just as other personalities have taken advantage of social media to become celebrities, there are many influencers on TikTok who make money creating content.

To get to that level, you have to pay attention to many aspects, such as the quality of the content, the aesthetics of the account and the impression generated by the profile. The description of your profile is a means of interaction with other users, as it allows them to know who you are and what you offer them; therefore, it is important that it be eye-catching.

Users browsing TikTok in search of interesting content often look closely at the account description to decide whether to follow her or not. Putting an accurate description increases the level of engagement that your profile has. It is very important that you know how to locate and edit the biography within your TikTok account to be successful in this social network.

How can I change my TikTok information?

When exploring TikTok, you have surely found all kinds of creative descriptions on other profiles, as well as accounts that have no description or are boring. By comparing the number of followers, you will be able to tell the difference this item makes. So that this does not negatively affect your account, you may need to modify it.

To get there, you just have to login to your account from your device, click on the ‘I’ icon and select the option ‘Edit profile’. In that section, you can modify the information on your TikTok profile by entering the new description for your account. In addition, you can freely edit it as many times as you want.

What can I add in my TikTok description?

The description is for the purpose of describe the type of content you produce in your account. Therefore, do not focus on giving personal data about yourself, but on briefly expressing what your content is about. For this, you have 80 characters, so you should strive to create a fairly concise description. You can take advantage of promoting your other networks or your website.

If the new description does not have the expected impact, you can always change it for another and thus unleash your creativity until you find the correct formula. You can evaluate the level of visibility of your account by reviewing the visits to your profile and thus adjust your biography to achieve the best results.

What other tips can I follow to grow on TikTok?

Not everything depends on the biography or the description, there are also other factors that contribute to the growth of your profile on TikTok. Therefore, you should pay attention to the rest of the picture of your account, that is, your profile picture and your username, as well as the description of your videos; everything should be well coordinated and look eye-catching.

In the same way, you should target your content to a specific audience to create your own audience and quickly go viral on TikTok. exist other practical tips that can be very useful to increase your followers on this platform and keep them hooked on the content you publish.

TikTok is a vast international platform that is saturated with content. For new users, it can be difficult to break through so much competition and gain visibility. A useful tool to reach more users are hashtags, simple tags that classify content and they can bring you closer to your target audience.

Be consistent with content

TikTok is the app that never sleeps. New content is being created every moment and new viral trends are being born. To keep up with this hectic world, you must constantly post new content. Otherwise, the application algorithm it will lower your priority and you will lose a lot of visibility before the audience.

Create valuable content

Although you have to keep creating new content, it is important that the content is interesting or you will lose the attention of your followers; quality over quantity. Your videos should contribute something valuable to those who see them; Whether it’s practical or entertaining content, it should always be of the highest quality to keep your account growing.