This is the case according to the peace agreement reached by Jordan and Israel in 1994, but it is not easy for Christians in the Arab country to obtain permission to cross the border of the Jewish state to visit the most sacred places according to their faith.

What happened to the manger where Jesus was born?

Part of the wooden structure of the manger where Jesus is believed to have been born left the Holy Land in 640, according to a report by the AFP agency.

At this time, “the pope in Rome was Theodore, and he had Palestinian roots,” an explanation of why the cradle of Jesus was transferred from the Middle East to Europe, as Francesco Patton, the then custodian of the Holy Land, explained to the agency.

On December 19, 2019, this fragment returned to the Holy Land. The relic was presented during a mass in the discreet chapel of the Notre-Dame center, two steps from the Old City of Jerusalem, according to AFP.

Some 80 people celebrated the return of what the Church presents as a part of the original manger of Christ.

The fragment, officially transferred from the Vatican, would later be taken to Bethlehem

What conflicts are there in Palestine?

The current situation in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip is closely related to the so-called Six Day War, which was fought between June 5 and 10, 1967. In this war, Israel defeated the armies of Egypt, Syria and Jordan.