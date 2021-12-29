The Boba Fett Book aims to be one of the next Disney + and LucasFilm phenomena beginning in the Star Wars Universe. The series, which was originally intended as a movie, will explore part of the story of one of the most striking characters within that narrative. Contrary to the main narrative of the movies saga, dominated to a large extent by the Jedi narrative, both The Mandalorian What The Boba Fett Book they have another meaning.

This detail is not minor. Star Wars became one of the most important pop culture phenomena in history due to that narrative installed from force, good, evil and lightsabers. Of course, it is not that simple because those were only means to tell something more complex and that universe it has its own complexity. What happen? Boba Fett, being a secondary character, fell within the followers as a cult one.

Therefore, giving a whole series to the character generates both expectations and doubts. Taking into account the relationship you have The Boba Fett Book with The Mandalorian, it is valid to suspect that the success of the second may spill over into the first.

The Book of Boba Fett and its temporary location within the Star Wars story

When it comes to new stories and stories related to the Star Wars saga, one of the most constant doubts has to do with the temporal space in which it is located. To answer this question, in the case of The Boba Fett Book it is necessary to specify the time in which it was developed The Mandalorian.

When it comes to new stories and stories related to the Star Wars saga, one of the most constant doubts has to do with the temporal space in which it is located. To answer this question, in the case of The Boba Fett Book it is necessary to specify the time in which it was developed The Mandalorian.

The plot of The Mandalorian began to develop five years after Return of the Jedi, premiered in 1983. The context, on a general scale, is as follows: the fall of the Empire led to the formation of the New Republic. Therefore, The Mandalorian it began during a transition period in the galaxy. The relationship between The Boba Fett Book Y The MandalorianIn addition to the obvious character-wise, it has to do with the fact that the first series begins where the second season of the other ended.

What is that context? Before delving into this matter, it should be clarified that the following section of the text may contain spoilers if the end of the second season of The Mandalorian. In the post-credit scene of that closing, Boba Fett returns to Tatooine along with Fennec Shand. They both enter the palace of the late Jabba the Hutt and kill Bib Fortuna and other Jabba. This results in the following scenario: Boba Fett becomes the lord and master of the palace.

