Everything you download from the Internet is saved in the same place: in the Downloads folder, a space in storage that fills up as more content is downloaded. Do you want to access that folder to free up space or open a photo that you don’t know where it went? We tell you where the downloads or “downloads” are located.

Every time you download any file, photo or video with your Android mobile, said content is saved in a specific place on the phone’s storage: the “Downloads” or “Downloads” folder. After accessing this folder you can open the downloaded to play it and even to install it if it is an APK. For this you can use the tools on your phone or bet on Google Play apps.

Use your mobile file manager

Generally, all Android devices include a file manager as standard. This tool allows you to enter the phone’s storage to see what it has saved, too open the door to run it directly or to remove it. The app in question has different names, everything will depend on the brand of the phone, but it usually works the same way: just like the file explorer on your computer.

When you download anything from the Internet using your mobile, what you download is saved in the “Downloads” or “Downloads” folder (you can find it with both names). The folder is located at the root of the storage and allows not only to view the content, but also to delete or move it. All these actions are offered by the file manager.

To open the downloads folder, and access everything you have downloaded, follow these steps:

Display the list of all applications and look for an app similar to “Files”. It can be called “My Files”, “File Manager”, “Files” … Usually the icon is that of a folder.

Once you open the application, it will surely offer different sections. The one of downloads is one of them (or "Downloads").

Enter the folder and view what you want by clicking on the specific item.

If you click on an image, it will open in the phone’s gallery, just like with a video; if it is a song it will be played in the player and if it is an APK it will run in the package installer to install it on your Android. In case you want to delete an item hold until edit menu pops up (or click on the three menu items). Then click on “Delete”.

Download a file explorer

All mobiles usually include their own browser, but it could be the case that your Android does not have it or that you simply do not like how it works. Then, our recommendation is that you download Files from Google (Maybe you even have it installed on your mobile).

Google files

Once Files are installed, you only need to perform the following steps to access the downloads folder:

Open the Files by Google app.

Make sure the bottom tab is the “Explore” tab.

In the “Categories” section, right on the cover, you will see the “Downloads” folder. Click there.

Files will list all the content you have downloaded. You can open it directly from there.

Files by Google is an excellent file explorer, too it is perfect to clean your Android and even to send files and apps to other people. It is one of the best options if you want to manage the download folder and the rest of the phone’s storage.