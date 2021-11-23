That TCL sounds like something to us is not at all strange, since it is likely that on more than one occasion you have come across an electronic device under its signature. This is because the Chinese company has become over the years one of the larger companies of the sector.

Among them is TCL , which does not have a long enough route in Spanish territory. In fact, its set of available mobiles is not really wide. However, the firm has a international reputation widespread for various reasons.

In addition, it is not only dedicated to the manufacture of smartphones, it is also responsible for developing a long list of appliances such as: tablets, refrigerators, speakers, video players, televisions …

In fact, the company is in the second world position in terms of TV sales volume. A piece of information that helps us understand the capacity of the brand.

What about their mobiles

The steps of TCL in the telephone section are not extensive, but this is no reason to think that they do not enjoy a certain quality. One of their best smartphones is the TCL 20 Pro 5G, which is also one of their latest releases. Some of its characteristics remain something back to be called ‘Pro’, but it is certainly a very competent terminal in every way.

Of course, although the variety of mobiles at the moment is not abundant, the brand has phones at its disposal aimed at different types of user. Whether you are looking for one for basic everyday use or if you want to play the different installments that you can find on Google Play, although not at the highest quality.

But if for something stand out TCL smartphones are for their screens. This is completely logical considering that the most developed sector of the company is that of televisions.

Experts adapt that technology to their phones to establish what is known as NXTVISION, a property that allows you to enjoy content at an excessive quality, with a much greater amount of details, bright colors and other properties in order to create an immersive experience. If what you are looking for is a terminal with the target to reproduce videos and make regular use of your mobile devices they are completely worth it. On the other hand, if you prefer to prioritize performance, it would be advisable to opt for another alternative.