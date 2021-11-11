All web browsers have Favorites and bookmarks with them that allow quick access to the internet pages that the person visits most frequently. The Google Chrome web browser for computers with Mac or Windows systems, offers all users the possibility of place Favorites or Bookmarks.

The place of favorites within Google Chrome can sometimes be difficult to locate for those who are using the browser for the first time. Shortly, we will explain why Google Chrome favorites they usually disappear, how to register some bookmarks and also how to import some bookmarks that you had in Google Chrome to another Web browser.

Why don’t your favorites appear in Google Chrome and how to fix it?

When the favorites you had registered in your Google Chrome browser they do not appear anywhere is because the program is presenting a problem. Or because the data in the navigation of the same have been completely erased. This type of problem is sometimes very rare, but some other programs can eliminate essential data from Google Chrome browser.

As a result, this ends up happening and the favorites that you had marked do not appear anywhere. The only way to fix this problem is restarting the computer, logging out of the browser and logging back in with your email account.

If after doing this the problem is not solved, you will have to uninstall in the browser, reinstall it and add again those favorites that you had marked.

To make your internet browsing much more efficient, it is recommended that you learn to create shortcuts and add search boxes.

Where are Google Chrome bookmarks saved?

The Chrome web browser for computers bookmarks are stored inside the root folder where all the data that makes the program work is located. All these markers can be imported into other browsers No problem. Due to this it is necessary that you learn to find them in case you want to add them to another browser other than Google Chrome.

On Windows PCs

From computers with Windows operating system, the Google Chrome bookmarks will be in a specific location. To locate the folder in which it is located, you must proceed to locate yourself in ‘User’, then in ‘App Data’, then locate a folder called ‘Local’, another folder called ‘Google’ and one with the name ‘Chrome ‘. Finally, look for the one named ‘User Data’ and the final destination is ‘Default’.

Right in the ‘Default’ folder is where each of the bookmarks that you have placed is located Google Chrome web browser.

On MAC

The location of this folder within the Mac will not be the same as that of the computers that have Windows operating system. From this system you have to enter the ‘Users’ folders, click on ‘User’, then on ‘Library’ and then on ‘Application Support’. The last folders are ‘Google’, one called ‘Chrome’ and ‘Default’.

There in that folder called ‘Default’ is where Chrome stores the data that have to do with Favorites and Bookmarks.

Since you know where the Google Chrome bookmarks are saved, all you need to do is learn how to import those bookmarks to another browser. This is something extremely simple to do, first you have to enter the Google Chrome browser, press the 3 dots icon and position yourself on ‘Bookmarks’.

When positioned there, a bar with multiple options where you must choose a called ‘Bookmark manager’. After having pressed that option, look for a one called ‘Export bookmarks’ and save the file in HTML extension in any storage part of your computer.

The google chrome bookmarks they will always be exported in a single HTML file, they will never be exported in any other type of format. From computers that have an iOS operating system, the process to carry out is the same. When you finish doing this, you should remove dangerous extensions to prevent your ‘Favorites’ from disappearing again.