They say that the dog is man’s best friend. And it is not a lie. However, tropical plants have become the true conquerors of the world’s homes. Nothing like putting a little green life at home after being 2 months without being able to go out. Since the confinement began, the indoor plant effect has evolved to such an extent that, very surely, more than one room is already a delegation from the Amazon with all its rights reserved. We will have to hope that the hysteria remains and if the plants are still alive with the return to normality.

After the classic and immortal potos, money plants (which never gave such) and the eternal cacti, a whole new string of tropical specimens. More striking, more sophisticated; lifelong models are no longer valid. The plant addict is no longer satisfied with the classics of today, tomorrow and forever. In a turn of events, the elections turn to new demands. However, Where do all those plants come from tropical forests and how is this rhythm maintained since the beginning of the pandemic?

At this point, there are opinions for all tastes. Those who seek the national product and those who go further. Because as in the cut flower business, the undisputed leader is the Netherlands. The nearly 41,000 square kilometer country excels in tulips, roses and yes, surprisingly mainly tropical houseplants as well. Whatever happens, there is no one to blow on these terms. Or if. From now on, small local producers have been working to carry out a business that is beginning to be interesting at an international level. Valencia, Catalonia or Andalusia –mainly in Almería– are already aiming to conquer the business of so-called live or ornamental plants. Things are no longer just about vegetables or flowers.

Also in the business sector. In addition to the nurseries or stores that, before the pandemic, had small online stores, few were dedicated to the sale of plants. Yes Colvin was beginning to emerge with his idea of ​​bouquets of flowers for all audiences, but there was little of live plants. Monstera and HomyJungle started the business practically at the same time to eat a sector that was beginning to take its first steps. Too they started with completely opposite ideas regarding where to look for those plants.

Lots of plants and lots of land, but the Netherlands wins

The so-called ornamental plant sector occupies some 4,921 hectares of production in Spain. 6.68% less than in 2019; a decrease motivated, mainly by the global pandemic. Despite the increase in sales, the sector has suffered. However, these figures contrast with production. Spain is, along with Germany, the country that has increased its production the most in the last 5 years: almost 80%, which points to a real upswing in the market for live and indoor plants.

Nails on exports of 358 million euros in 2020 – aimed mainly at Germany – and occupying 3.2% of the national fruit and vegetable production, Catalonia continues to be the one that historically produces the most plants. 38% specifically. However, the region is emerging as a tough competitor in the form of a greenhouse. Almería, in a reconversion that began in the 80s and that today is establishing itself in the international market, is gaining ground based on intensive greenhouses. Also in tropical plants: diplademics of which 4 million units are produced annually, Christmas poinsettias, hibiscus or succulents or tropical monsteras are already on the menu.

However, and although the national figures already point to ways. The Netherlands is at the top of any number. If Spain has a 3.4% market share, the Netherlands takes 86%. And almost 40% of national imports are, how could it be otherwise, from the Netherlands.

National production vs. Dutch, for the trendy tropical plants

Colvin, the startup of bouquets of flowers, said, that the plant business was absurd. Flowers that were cultivated in Spain, were cut to travel to Holland, to expire at auction and, many of them, to return to their buyers in Spain. A lost life time that shortens the resistance of the flowers. The same thing happens in the live flower market, but with a noticeable difference: plants remain after purchased. At least for a time, it depends on the hand of its owner.

Here, the debate between the different companies is about the same origin of tropical plants. HomyJungle, born in 2019, was born inside a nursery in Valencia. With its beginnings, practically coinciding with the pandemic, its work focused on helping centers overcome their surplus and also helping buyers keep their purchases alive. Without being able to leave home and without e-commerce platforms, it was the only way to market their products. Two years later, Homy Jungle maintains its policy of supporting the local producer. Almost 90% of its tropical plants come from national producers.

Mainly in Valencia, now also in Almería with the Las Fresas greenhouse mainly. But also in Galicia; As sales increase, your suppliers grow. For the company, which only searches the Netherlands for some types of plants that Spain does not produce, “at the level of quality of plants it is absurd and of sustainability nor do I tell you”, explains Felipe Fontanet. The twister varieties, with braids that are only found in very specific producers, are only worked in the Netherlands, but for the botanical expert and founder of the company, almost the rest of the specimens are found in Spain.

In addition to the environmental issue of transporting plants from one point to another in Europe, there is the question of adaptation. For Felipe, the fact that tropical plants are born and grow close to the place where they will live is a guarantee of survival – especially if it is not their natural habitat. Also raised in a greenhouse, as in the Netherlands, the fact of being adapted to the heat and humidity of Spain is already an advantage. Also in the intensive daylight hours.

Options for all tastes in this tropical menu

Photo by Thuan Pham on Unsplash

For its part, Monstera was born in the middle of 2020. Also dedicated to the online business of selling live plants, the company had aimed in March 2020 to emerge as a business. With a rented warehouse for distribution around March 11, two days later the state of alarm was launched. They had to wait for May to start their true path.

For Sergi Villaubí, founder of Monstera, the sector was clear. “The good part is that the sector of the branch had an explosion during the confinement, but it is not growing. The new generations look for other things so it is a good time for living plants,” says the founder.

In the case of Monstera, the balance of business is completely opposite. 90% of its sales come directly from the Netherlands. They also have Belgian producers and from some regions of northern Europe. The rest, they point out, try to make it from a national producer. However, for the company, the sector is not yet competitive in many of the varieties they sell. Monsteras –logically–, limoncellos and many other tropical plants are not yet fully established in Spain. They are also not profitable for producers who have to make large investments.

“The problem in Spain is that the cultivated one does not have as much output as to pay for it. In summer there is a lot of Spanish supplier that is worthwhile, in winter it is complicated and many of our references do not exist in Spain. It is better to work with references from here by climate, but there are also qualities. If we see that no matter how much the plant is acclimatized, the quality is worse, we are left with the Dutch. And vice versa. No matter where it comes from and whatever the cost “. Seregi Villaubí, Monstera

And he is right on that point. Holland’s investment in digitizing greenhouses for tropical plants has grown in recent years. With limited space for growing, ingenuity has come for technology. Vertical crops, drones and automations have created the perfect ecosystem to grow tropical plants all year round. The issue of sustainability may not be the center of business at this point.

In Spain, with some exceptions, seasonal cultivation is maintained. In times of less sales, the business turns to a model that tries to win over new plant lovers and then they return to their stable businesses. The problem? For Monstera it is not something stable and, for the moment, prefers to go shopping in Holland. So until further notice, most of your tropical house plants will continue to represent a small space in the country of clogs and tulips.