Where did Spider-Man 3 and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 leave us?

Before Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters, let us remind you where the previous sagas culminated with Spider-Man 3 and The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man No Way Home will be the conclusion of the first trilogy produced jointly between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, in addition to bringing us villains we met in the sagas directed by filmmakers Sam Raimi and Marc Webb, responsible for Spider-Man 3 and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, respectively.

In 2002 Sam Raimi brought us Spider-Man, a film that had Green Goblin as its antagonist, at the beginning of a trilogy that continued in 2004 with Spider-Man 2 that featured Doctor Octopus and the end came in Spider-Man 3 , with Sandman and Venom as villains.

This franchise was restarted in 2012 with Marc Webb, who titled his saga The Amazing Spider-Man, whose first part brought us the Lizard and in 2014 the sequel had Electro as the rival to beat for the wall-crawler.

If you do not remember what happened in the endings of Spider Man 3 and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, we will refresh your memory so that you do not lose sight of where the endings of these sagas left us.

Spider-Man 3: Venom and Sandman join forces

After Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) gets rid of the alien symbiote, it teams up with Eddie Brock to make way for the fearsome Venom, who discovers Spider-Man’s secret identity and this leads him to join forces with Flint Marko, who is now Sandman.

With this union, both villains catch Mary Jane Watson, who in recent days ended her relationship with Peter Parker. Venom and Sandman wreak havoc on a construction site to attract Spider-Man’s attention.

Peter knows that he cannot alone, so he asks his friend Harry Osborn for help, who refuses his help, after the fight they previously had at the Osborn residence. Harry refuses Peter’s help, but changes his mind thanks to his butler.

Spider-Man tries to rescue Mary Jane, but must first face a dangerous Venom and then Sandman, who is willing to finish off Spidey, who receives last-minute help from Harry Osborn.

Victory and redemption

Spider-Man rescues MJ and confronts Venom with the help of Harry Osborn, who is killed by Eddie Brock. Peter remembers that the sound affects Venom, which helps him attack and defeat the Symbiote, which is destroyed along with Eddie Brock when a pumpkin bomb explodes.

Sandman realizes the evil he has done and explains to Peter that the death of his uncle Ben Parker was an accident, so he disappears. Harry is buried and Peter resumes his affair with MJ.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Another Tragedy Shakes Peter Parker

With Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) discovering his father’s work to prevent his discoveries from turning into biological weapons, young Spidey goes to meet Gwen on the Brooklyn Bridge to convince him not to emigrate to Oxford, England, at the time. the one in which Electro attacks the city to confront Spider-Man.

With improvements to his triggers, Spidey goes to the power plant to confront Electro, in a battle where Max Dillon takes advantage of the network he designed to finish off Spider-Man.

Gwen Stacy arrives at the battle site to aid Spider-Man, supporting him by shutting down the power in the electrical system, apparently killing Electro, but this is only the beginning, as a crazed Harry Osborn kidnaps Gwen to face off. to Spidey.

Insanity with deadly consequences

The three arrive at a tower with a clock, where Harry throws Gwen, Spider-Man manages to catch her, but the web with which he saves her does not resist much. Green Goblin and Spidey engage in a battle where Gwen falls again.

Spidey overcomes the Goblin, and tries to save Gwen, but the moment his web catches Stacy, she strikes her neck, causing instant death, a fact that plunges Peter Parker into a deep depression, who does not appear in five months as Spider-Man.

Although Peter is haunted by grief over Gwen’s death, Aunt May makes him see that beyond tragedy there is always hope and that comes thanks to people like Spider-Man, who returns to action to face a new criminal on the streets of New York, Rhino.

