All Fortnite players are into the Winterfest 2021 celebrations, this event is underway in Chapter 3 of Epc Games’ beloved battle royale, and players are being offered the opportunity to open gifts to unlock free skins and complete a series. Winterfest challenges to win even more goodies.

Something that has caught our attention is that, the last mission of Winterfest forces players to destroy 10 Christmas decorations located around the island, but where can you find them? We make things even easier for you with the best points of interest to visit and complete this search in no time.

Where to find Christmas decorations in Fortnite

The best places to find (and destroy) Christmas decorations in Fortnite are the points of interest with many houses, such as Greasy Grove and Coney Crossroads, as they have a lot of decorations scattered about.

Christmas decorations in Fortnite can be anything from giant candy canes to wreaths hanging from doors. If you’re not sure if something counts as decoration, destroy it anyway and you’ll soon find out.

You can currently find Christmas decorations almost anywhere that has a lot of buildings, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete this quest.

How to destroy Christmas decorations in Fortnite

We should mention that once you’ve found the Christmas decorations, destroying them is as simple as hitting them with your trusty pickaxe. You can shoot them if you prefer, but this will waste ammo and reveal your location.

To complete this Winterfest challenge, you will need to destroy a total of 10 Christmas decorations. You don’t have to do this in a single game, so you can solve it while playing normal games.