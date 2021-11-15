Security experts recommend not repeating the same password across multiple services, a recommendation that means that over time you end up with more and more user and password combinations. Fortunately, your Android mobile remembers the passwords for you, even if you don’t have a password manager installed.

Over time, it is becoming less and less necessary to type any password on Android, as the system remembers passwords for Wi-Fi, web pages and apps. We tell you how you can see each of them on your Android mobile.

Passwords for Wi-Fi networks

Android phones have remembered all the Wi-Fi connections to which they are connected for many years, so that they can reconnect again without having to enter the credentials again. The problem is that you check the Wi-Fi keys saved in Android needed root until relatively recently.

Although in some layers of customization it was already possible before, the change came with Android 10. As of this version, it is possible share current Wi-Fi connection using QR code. The connection password is included in the QR code itself. In some mobiles it appears written in text just below the code. In others, it will be necessary to scan the code with an app like Google Lens in order to see the password. These are the steps to follow:

Display the mobile quick settings

Long tap on Wi-Fi setting

Tap on the name of the Wi-Fi connection for which you want to know the password. If it is not the current one, you will find it in the section of Saved networks

Click on the button Share

The key appears below or embedded in the QR code

This method was officially introduced in Android 10, although some layers of Android had something similar from before. If you don’t have anything like that, then your only alternative is to root the device and use an application like WiFi Passwords Recovery.

App passwords

One of the advantages of setting up a Google account on an Android mobile is that you can take advantage of google autocomplete, the in-house password manager formerly known as Smart Password Lock. It is an autocomplete system that serves as much for passwords as for addresses, payment methods and other personal information.

Google AutoComplete saves passwords from Android web pages and applications, and provides the magic for applications like Netflix to be able to log in semi-automatically, as long as the system already has the password. The steps to follow to view these saved passwords are as follows:

Enter the mobile settings

Enter the section Google

Tap on Google autocomplete

Tap on Passwords

Tap on the name of the website or app for which you want to see the password

Google Chrome website passwords

One last place where a mobile saves passwords is in the browser, which in most cases is Google Chrome. If the Android mobile and Google Chrome are using the same account and it is synced, the saved Google Chrome passwords will be included in the Google Autocomplete passwords, but not vice versa. In Chrome the passwords of applications that are saved in your account are not displayed.

On the other hand, if you use Google Chrome without synchronization or with another user account, then the passwords of the browser’s websites will be different from those that appear in the Google Autocomplete section. This is how you can check the passwords that Google Chrome has saved: