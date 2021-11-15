Can you imagine showing up at work or college, riding on a tank? In the UK, it is possible …

Merlin Batchelor is a British citizen who one day discovered a curiosity about the city where he lives, Norwich: it is allowed to circulate around the city in tracked vehicles.

Others would have stayed there, in the anecdote. But Merlin decided to take advantage of this curiosity: bought a tank online, and set up an Uber-like service called Tank Taxi.

Anyone can use it to walk around the city, but it has specialized in weddings, bachelor parties and birthdays, as you can see in this video:

First of all it must be said that this tank taxi, It is not a tank. In the UK, as in all countries, it is forbidden for a civilian to own a military vehicle.

It’s actually about an armored personnel carrier or APC. But since it is basically a tank without weaponry, he decided to call his business Tank Taxi, because it has more hook.

Assures that bought it online, although it has not revealed where. It had to be basically junk, because some 30,000 euros have been spent in conditioning it and make it work.

At first he had no intention of doing business, but when he started driving around Norwich with the tank, when he stopped at traffic lights people asked him to let them ride.

He realized that he could pay off the 30,000 euros invested in the restoration, so got a taxi license for 9 people, which is the people who fit inside the APC, and began to charge a rate of about 800 euros the first hour (all places together), and 250 euros each additional hour.

He has already been hired for various baptisms, weddings and bachelor parties, and also for sightseeing tours around the city.

With 30 or 40 trips, the repair of the tank is already paid. What seemed crazy can even be used to earn money …