I will never stop thanking YouTube’s algorithm for recommending videos that I did not know, because I never thought that I would find a person controlling two characters in Street Fighter III. Although if I stop to think about it a bit, it should not surprise me so much knowing that more than a decade ago I saw another person controlling two ships in Ikaruga… Tremendous.

Neither case is simple, it is obvious. Must master the independence of hands as any professional instrumentalist does, with the addition of having to memorize attack patterns to be able to dodge later.

The person in question is desk, an expert in fighting games on whose channel you can see everything from tutorials to impossible combos or curiosities. And for this video in question he prepared for weeks, mainly for the coordination between the two hands. Because this is not like being ambidextrous and that’s it, but there is a whole mental “choreography” behind it, like when performing a special attack with a character and doing parries with the other right after.

It does it so well that it even seems easy, but no. And since we mentioned it before, it is worth remembering (or discovering) that departure of another person playing Ikaruga controlling the two ships with each hand. And in the fifth phase, in addition.

There are definitely people made of other pasta who have a gift (and a lot of patience) to squeeze their full potential with feats that many of us would not even consider in a lifetime. Meanwhile, on the other hand, it is happy to see how the industry is evolving in terms of accessibility so that there are no barriers.