When will there be new details for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2?

The producer Amy Pascal announced that in the coming days there will be new information regarding the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

While Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to cause great buzz, the Spider-Verse will still be on everyone’s lips when the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits the big screen, so there will be images soon.

Don’t miss: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 would feature Silk

Amy Pascal, producer of the Spider-Man films at both Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, confirmed in an interview with Fandango that there will be news of this new animated film soon.

“(Into the Spider-Verse 2) is going to be fantastic… We have something to show on that very soon“

In 2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse brought us the meeting of several spider men and women, who witnessed the origin of Miles Morales, who adopts the mantle of Spider-Man.

This production took the Oscar for Best Animated Film in 2019, so Sony did not hesitate to give the green light to the sequel

Filmmakers Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson will direct the new arachnid animated adventure.

“All three elevate every project they undertake, and they are certainly upping our game. We honestly like them and want to be their friends and we hope that working together on this movie for the next several years will make that happen.“Writers and advocates Phil Lord and Christopher Miller said in a statement.

The second part of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will bring us the return of Miles Morales, and all the spider men and women to the big screen, although this premiere also underwent changes derived from the coronavirus outbreak.

October 7, 2022 is the date set for the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to hit the big screen.

It may interest you: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 will be innovative, say producers

Source: Fandango

Catch great Spider-Man stories in the Smash-Luxe

On these dates do not miss the opportunity to make yourself a collector’s item. Personalize your passion with the Smash Luxe Collection: Spider-Man, a numbered deluxe box that, in addition to your name, contains:

Spider-Men: The Complete Collection

Spider-Man / Deadpool

Ultimate Spider-Man: Power and Responsibility

You will receive these volumes in a metallic box and in your name, or in the name of whoever you wish to give this collector’s item as a gift.

Also being read:

Deadpool and Spider-Man make fun of Batman and Superman!

Spider-Man will have a new love interest in the MCU

Kids get stung by a black widow for wanting to be Spider-Man

Controversy over the new Spider-Man

Benicio del Toro and Zoe Saldana inaugurate the new Disney attraction