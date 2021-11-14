After weeks of speculation, Sony Pictures finally unveils the premiere day of the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, one of the most anticipated films of the year

If the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home left you breathless, the second trailer for the wall-crawler movie will blow your mind, and there is finally confirmed information on the premiere of trailer 2.

Want to attend the @SpiderManMovie trailer launch fan event with HUGE surprises in Los Angeles? Of course, you do! RT to enter. Must be following CinemaBlend. No travel provided. Good luck! #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/GE7PH1qogc – CinemaBlend (@CinemaBlend) November 13, 2021

Through social networks, Sony Pictures announced that the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available online on Tuesday, November 16, starting at 7:00 PM Central Mexico time.

The Japanese company announced that in a movie complex in Los Angeles it will organize an event for fans, in which a series of important announcements will be given, which will affect the future of the franchise.

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighbor hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero.

When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has seen the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) in one of the films that will establish the multiverse.

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the Peter Parker / Spider-Man interpreter.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 17, 2021.

Don’t Miss: Spider-Man: No Way Home Has New Official Images

Source: Marvel

The Sinister Six threatens SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

While still in high school, the surprising Spider-Man faced one of his most chilling challenges when six of his most unnerving nemesis formed a crime team – the Sinister Six!

Years later, Doctor Octopus reunites the members again to carry out his most remarkable plan to date. Time has made them more deadly than ever, even as they have made Spidey’s life more complicated!

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico bring you Spider-Man: Sinister Six, a volume with stories from authors of the stature of Stan Lee and David Micheline, which you cannot miss in your collection.

Look for it starting November 22, 2021.

It is also being read

Deadpool and Spider-Man make fun of Batman and Superman!

Spider-Man will have a new love interest in the MCU

Kids get stung by a black widow for wanting to be Spider-Man

Controversy over the new Spider-Man

Benicio del Toro and Zoe Saldana inaugurate the new Disney attraction