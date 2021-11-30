The DC Comics Extended Universe expands its horizons with Peacemaker, starring John Cena, who announced when the first trailer for The Suicide Squad spin-off will be released.

Thank you #SDCC for embracing @DCPeacemaker! I got lessons in TikToks, showed some footage from the show, and hugged Eagly! On camera! #PEACEMAKER you eat to @HBOMax in January! pic.twitter.com/9zxI6VCQ3i – John Cena (@JohnCena) November 29, 2021

In his special presentation at the San Diego Comic-Con Spetial Edition 2021, John Cena confirmed that the new Peacemaker trailer will be released online on December 3, 40 days after the premiere of the first season.

In the footage shown to the audience, the special trailer for Peacemaker shows the hero as well as his assistant, Vigilante, fighting Judomaster, played by Nhut Lee.

John Cena also spoke of who he considers to be the true star of the Show, Eagly, Peacemaker’s mascot.

“He is Peacemaker’s pet eagle and is Peacemaker’s best friend… Like a green ribbon peg, Eagly stole the show. “

Peacemaker features a cast headed by John Cena as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Steve Agee as John Economos.

Joining this series are Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

The first season of Peacemaker will be eight chapters, five of them directed by James Gunn, creator of the series, which will be broadcast on the HBO Max platform on January 13, 2022.

