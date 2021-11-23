There are several factors that have directly influenced to make this player one of the favorites for most. Starting with the reliability it offers us when it is in operation, going through the wide compatibility available or the enormous number of functions that it makes available to us. Actually, it is a open source project that does not stop growing and improving over time. In this way, as we mentioned, it has become a software that we find in most computers.

And we are not only talking about computers, but we can also find this program installed on mobile devices, game consoles, etc. However, despite its enormous functionality, there is something that users have been demanding for a long time. The main reason for this is that internally the program has evolved significantly. But when it comes to its user interface, the thing leaves much to be desired. With this we want to tell you that the external appearance of VLC has hardly changed since its original launch.

The truth is that this is an element that should be renewed, since it cannot be considered as consistent with the times and the accompanying software. It is precisely for all this that many now wonder when will the new interface come to VLC.