After so much waiting, new details about Jurassic World: Dominion. Now, the big question is, how will the trailer be released?

It has been almost a year since the filming of Jurassic World: Dominion. After so many months of no news about this movie, director Colin Trevorrow revealed that the post-production process was finally completed. As expected, fans of this franchise are now more anxious and want to see the first previews of the film, which will feature the return of iconic characters from the saga.

The truth is that, as the months went by, Jurassic World: Dominion He shared some images from the recording set or of the new dinosaurs that we will see in this new part of the installment. Likewise, images of the film were also released through a prologue that lasted five minutes and was set in 65 million years in the past. This was played before the IMAX screenings of F9: The Fast Saga during the summer. But they haven’t shared a teaser or trailer yet.

When will we see the trailer?

If we consider that the first Jurassic World debuted with its first trailer on Thanksgiving in 2014 and Fallen Kingdom released its trailer the first week of December 2017, it’s probably safe to say that the first trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion should arrive sometime in the next few weeks. According Comic Book, There is a good chance that the studio will release a first trailer on Thanksgiving during the football game on Thursday, November 25.

This new installment will again feature Chris Pratt, in the role of Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard, as Claire Dearing. However, the iconic characters from the original film, Jurassic Park, will also be making a return. In this way, viewers will once again see Sam Neill as Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler, and Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm.

In turn, the film will feature new faces such as Mamoudou Athie (Sorry for Your Loss), DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It), Dichen Lachman (Agents of SHIELD) and Scott Haze (Venom). The film will hit theaters on June 10, 2022.

