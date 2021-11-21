When will Pocophone's gaming mobile arrive in Spain?

We really do not have an official answer to this, so we can only resort to venturing when this phone could arrive, and also important, if there is a possibility that it will never reach Spanish stores. And as you know, with brands like Xiaomi , which have so many sub-brands, everything is a little more complicated, and what should be logical and normal, is not always so. As you know, last summer the Pocophone F3 GT was presented. This is an Indian version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, so it is not an exclusive mobile.

It is undoubtedly one of the mobiles that arouses the most interest among the followers of the brand, since it allows us to have some specific characteristics to get the most out of our phone when we are playing. It is, of course, a mobile that if it reaches Spain could be a success for the brand.

A mobile that, among other things, offered us a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, a quality camera or a very fast charge, among other things. A phone that is basically an evolution of the Pocophone F3 that is sold in Spain. Therefore we are facing a mobile that is quite similar in characteristics to one existing in our country, which should not be an impediment to reaching Spain. But as usual, you have to think a little more together instead of just looking at the range of the brand Pocophone, and to think that there is a whole set.

Will it ever come to Spain?

At the moment it seems that Xiaomi is not interested in bringing this model to our country, since neither the Redmi version nor the Poco version have yet had a replica in Spain. Curiously, the standard F3 model that is quite similar, but without that gaming air, it is sold here. And we can only think of one reason why it does not reach our country, and possibly never will. And it is not compete with another model within your own home. We talk about mobiles Black shark, which although they are an independent brand, also belongs to Xiaomi, so it has the same relationship with it as Pocophone.

The brand has in Spain the Black Shark 4, a gaming mobile that, to put it in some way, is a mobile to play more of the western taste, with Snapdragon processors and some more Top features, such as a 120W load. So it is quite possible that Xiaomi do not want to bring more gaming mobiles, also cheaper than the Black Shark to Spain, which would compete with this brand, and therefore could end up being detrimental to it. Now, it only occurs to us that it can arrive in Spain under another name, and perhaps without that gaming orientation that is more conducive to the Black Shark. Hopefully we are wrong, but it does not seem that there is a favorable situation for your arrival.