Lagging behind in vaccination: This is the most populous country in Africa but also one of the most lagging in the continent in vaccination against coronavirus.

Only about 3% of the Nigerian population have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. A very low rate, even compared to other countries in Africa.

South Africa, for example, has 24% of the population fully vaccinated.

However, Nigeria is reported to have a large stock of expired vaccines that it has not used. And that, according to the Reuters news agency, could reach one million doses.

The Nigerian Ministry of Health says that all expired vaccines have been withdrawn and will be destroyed.

Vaccine Lag: What Vaccines Has Nigeria Received?

Nigeria, among other African countries, had trouble accessing Covid vaccines earlier this year. Since the manufacturers gave priority to the richest nations, which had secured initial deals.

Many African states were also reliant on the Covax scheme, which at the beginning of the year experienced difficulties meeting its vaccine supply commitments, especially across Africa.

But in recent weeks, delivery has improved as richer countries began to release the shares they had. Largely through the Covax system.

Nigeria received 700,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the UK in August and 800,000 from Canada in September, and another 500,000 from France in October.

Around the same time, Nigeria also received four million doses of Moderna vaccine and 3.6 million doses of Pfizer from the US.

How long can vaccines be kept?

AstraZeneca doses would normally be safe to store for at least six months from the time of manufacture. In suitable conditions.

But the Nigerian Ministry of Health says some of the donated vaccines were delivered close to expiration. Which poses serious logistical challenges.

“That left us very little time, some only weeks, to use them, after deducting the time for transporting, clearing. As well as distribute and deliver to users, ”said Nigerian Health Minister Osagie Ehanire.

Because such vaccines can arrive one after another, he said, bottlenecks occasionally arise.

The government now says expired vaccines will be destroyed

The government now says expired vaccines will be destroyed, and “now politely declines all donations of vaccines with a short shelf life or those that cannot be delivered on time.”

Other African countries have also previously been left with expired doses of vaccines, including Malawi and South Sudan.

Others, such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, returned their stocks of unused vaccines for distribution to other countries to avoid expiration.

