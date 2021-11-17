

Nov 17, 2021 at 10:45 PM CET



The qualifying round for the next Qatar World Cup to be held at the end of 2022 is coming to an end. In Europe, 55 teams who chose to qualify have been divided into a total of 10 groups, made up of between five and six teams. UEFA distributes 13 places, therefore, the accounts are straightforward: 10 for the first classified and another 3 that are awarded through the repechage.

A play-off that has changed its format more common in which through roundtrip eliminatory, the winner obtained the ticket for the international competition. For the Qatar World Cup, there are 12 teams played and the formula varies. The 12 combined are the 10 seconds classified in this qualifier and the two top-ranked teams in the last edition of the UEFA Nations League. As the four teams that played in the last Final Four of the Nations League have already obtained their ticket directly to the next World Cup, those two places are for Austria and Czech Republic, that having not finished second in the European qualifier, they ‘take advantage’ of this possibility. Wales scored higher than the Austrians and Czechs in Group B of the Nations League, but finishing second in their World Cup qualifying group already gave them access to the play-offs.

Although two games are still being played, the three teams that achieve the classification will have to face each other with two different opponents. First, through six semifinals to a single match in which the local team will be the one that has achieved the highest score in the group stage of the World Cup qualification. The six winners will meet in final three life or death in which the prize is to be in Qatar.

When is the playoff draw held?

The draw to decide which will be the six semifinals of the repechage will take place next Friday, November 26 in Zurich.

Which teams are contesting the play-off?

In the absence of knowing the results of the last day, the teams that will play the repechage are:Group A: Portugal

B Group: Sweden

Group C: Italy

Group D: Ukraine

Group E: Welsh

Group F: Scotland

Group G: Turkey

Group H: Russia

Group I: Poland

Group J: North macedonia

Via UEFA Nations League: Austria and Czech Republic

When is the repechage played?

The six single-match semi-finals of the European play-offs will be played between March 24 and 25, while the final three that will give the pass to the next World Cup will be played between the March 28 and 29, since the 31 of the same month, there will be the draw for the group stage of the next World Cup.

Where can the play-offs be seen?

In the absence of official confirmation and which matches will be broadcast, the repechage matches can be followed through Movistar.