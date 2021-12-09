The truth is that the brand has made public information about one of its future releases . It’s about a folding mobile , although not as we currently know it, but they have completely renewed the design creating a roll-up smartphone.

The Chinese company offers a set of mobiles that move between the mid-range and input . All of them at a very competitive cost and with competent services in terms of value for money. However, many users who have been surprised by the capacity of their phones ask the same question: when will TCL bet on a high-end terminal?

Behind them we find a huge number of brands They try to join the race, although it is difficult to keep up with the aforementioned. Of course, that other firms are not capable of the latter does not mean that their devices have a quality worthy of mention. One of the youngest in this field is TCL , the company dedicated especially to the manufacture of televisions.

Their specs, but taking into account the price of the folding of various companies we can get an idea that it will not be cheap. Above all, because the technology used for screen development not very affordable let’s say.

That is why this new TCL is so innovative in appearance could be the first high-end of the signature. In principle, its name would be TCL Fold’n Roll, as specified by the company a few months ago, but nothing has been confirmed. It is necessary to point out that it is only a prototype to demonstrate the progress of its screens, but it is not ruled out that it will be applied in one of its next mobiles

The most premium at the moment

If you can’t wait to see the high-end the Asian company will debut with, the more premium alternative at the moment it is the TCL 20 Pro 5G. Although it is true that it is not considered top of the range, but not far away to receive this name and the reasons for it are quite numerous.

First of all, it is the essential characteristic of their televisions that they have incorporated into the terminals. The NXTVISION technology It is a property of their screens that provides a much clearer, sharper and brighter image. What together with use of AMOLED panels achieves fascinating and immersive results.

Performance is more than enough with a Snapdragon 750 which is close to the latest generation of processors. With a CPU of this caliber there will be no application that can resist it. This is also extrapolated to storage issues, because thanks to its 256GB capacity you will have space to install everything you want.

If you are a audiovisual lover, from movies and series to music or video games, this TCL 20 Pro 5G It is an incredible option to enjoy all of them at a great quality.