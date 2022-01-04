

Jan 03, 2022 at 23:58 CET



The Cádiz coach, Álvaro Cervera, has considered at the end of the game that they lost this Monday against Sevilla (0-1) at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium that when they score a goal they are “a vulnerable team”.

The coach of the Cadiz team, who is still in relegation positions, pointed out at a press conference that “We have endured until they have scored the goal.”

Cervera regretted that “there is too much difference today between a team like Sevilla and us, being in the same category“.

“As soon as things are against, with the unfavorable score, we are not recognizable. We are dedicated to not being shot at goal but we do not hurt or give the feeling of danger“, said the Cádiz coach.

Cervera stressed that “when the rival gets ahead, we are very lacking” and added that “we fight and fight but football is not just that.”