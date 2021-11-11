When to buy an Apple device so that it arrives in time for Christmas?

Surely many of you are aware of the latest news that warns of a massive delay in shipments worldwide and Apple, like the rest of the companies, will be affected by this delay.

But the apple company has put out a very complete guide on their official website so that we can “check the latest dates to order your Christmas gifts with free home delivery“And so they get to us on time.

Apple also warns about what “In some metropolitan areas, you can order products in stock to pick them up at an Apple Store or receive them with shipping in two hours by courier until December 24“.

Below we offer you the full date list for each device with its current lowest store prices in Spain:

Iphone

If you want to get hold of him most loved device from Apple this Christmas, order it before:

iPhone 13 Pro Max: December 22 (€ 1,259)

iPhone 13 Pro: December 22 (€ 1,159)

iPhone 13: December 22 (€ 909)

iPhone 13 Mini: December 22 (€ 809)

iPhone 12: December 22 (€ 809)

iPhone 12 Mini: December 22 (€ 689)

iPhone 12 SE: December 22 (€ 489)

iPhone 11: December 15 (€ 589)

Apple watch

If you plan to give the apple watch during Christmas you must order it before:

Apple Watch Series 7: December 22 (€ 429)

Apple Watch SE: December 22 (€ 299)

Apple Watch Series 3: December 22 (€ 219)

With respect to the Apple Watch, Apple advises that there may be some delay with some combinations. You can check the exact date before making the payment.

iPad

Surely many of you who are reading this article have waited for Santa Claus or the Three Wise Men to bring you the new iPads. Well, you must order them before:

11-inch iPad Pro: December 7 (€ 879)

11-inch iPad Pro (recorded): December 7 (€ 879)

12.9-inch iPad Pro: December 22 (€ 1,199)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (Recorded): December 21 (€ 1,199)

iPad Air: November 29 (€ 649)

iPad Air (recorded): November 29 (€ 649)

iPad: November 22 (€ 379)

iPad (recorded): November 22 (€ 379)

iPad mini: November 15 (€ 549)

iPad mini (recorded): November 15 (€ 549)

Mac

As with iPads, new Macs sure they are the desire of many. They must be ordered before:

16 “MacBook Pro: November 29 (€ 2,749)

14 “MacBook Pro: November 29 (€ 2,249)

13 “MacBook Pro – December 17 (€ 1,449)

MacBook Air: December 17 (€ 1,129)

24 “iMac: December 7 (€ 1,449)

27 “iMac: December 22 (€ 1,999)

Mac mini: December 22 (€ 799)

AirPods

In my opinion AirPods They will be one of the most requested Apple products as a Christmas gift. If it’s your idea, ask for them before:

AirPods Max: December 22 (€ 629)

AirPods Max (recorded): December 21 (€ 629)

AirPods Pro: December 22 (€ 279)

AirPods Pro (Recorded): December 21 (€ 279)

3rd Generation AirPods: December 22 (€ 199)

3rd Generation AirPods (Recorded): December 21 (€ 199)

2nd Generation AirPods: December 22 (€ 149)

2nd Generation AirPods (Recorded): December 21 (€ 149)

HomePod mini, Apple TV and AirTag

These three products are sure to be on the list of many buyers. The new colors of the HomePod mini, the Apple TV 4K and the AirTags so that we do not lose anything you must ask for them before:

HomePod mini: December 22 (€ 99)

Apple TV 4K: November 29 (€ 199)

Apple TV HD: November 22 (€ 159)

1 AirTag package: December 7 (€ 35)

1 AirTag pack (engraved): December 7 (€ 35)

4 AirTag pack: December 7 (€ 119)

AirTag 4 pack (recorded): December 7 (€ 119)

Apple also recalls on its official website that if the date of “Ask for it before“It has already happened, you can always order online products that have stock with collection service in store or shipping.

