The visitors It premiered in 2019 and although its passage on the screen was discreet, little by little it became a cult phenomenon. Based on the possibility of time travel, the series takes the usual sci-fi trope to a new level.

This time, it’s not just about the arrival of “visitors” from different eras to contemporary Norway. Also, its slow assimilation to current culture. The result is an ingenious game of mirrors in which the main virtue resides in the perception of time as a collective phenomenon. At once, crafting a careful version of identity based on context and the version of the world we inherit.

They are not simple concepts for a series, but The visitors, he was careful to reflect on each of them from interesting vantage points. From interspersing the notion of the individual in a somewhat greater environment with that of collective disenchantment to cultural uncertainty.

The first season of The visitors He traveled several spaces at the same time and did it successfully. In addition, he created the perception that his characters – most orphans of history and origin –they were hot spots on a wide map of possibilities. Could a Viking woman deal with the core tissue of the world today? Can a warrior understand the conception of violence in our innocent age?

Cold, hard at times and but always intuitive, The visitors he managed to create his own view of the uncertain. With his insight into the phenomenon of unexplained time travel, he also laid the groundwork for an enigma. The argument barely announces the distortion in reality like a burst of light , which makes you have to focus on your characters. Or at least, in the enigma of its existence. So season two, I was on a mission to answer at least a few questions. Or just, show the version about the strange road map to the unknown that the series raises with more clarity.

The new chapters don’t just do it. Also, they sublimate the magnificent concept about temporality and the unknown about the uncertainty of the first with an unexpected elegance. For his return —after a long wait of two years— The visitors, takes up the central point of his argument. Why are we who we are? Even more interesting, how does the era in which we live sustain that identity? With a sophisticated visual language and especially, the use of symbols to narrate the mysterious, he returns with all his formidable vigor intact.

A journey through the shadows

For its second season, The visitors goes straight to the core of your premise. If before, he had analyzed the fact of more or less benign visitors from different times, now he asks a different question. What if the eventual traveler is an essentially evil creature? For its first chapter, the stage has already delimited its borders and made it clear, that the route is through darker places than the previous ones.

But The visitors He does something else: this time he’s not afraid to use the slight mess in his script and plot line to make the story more twisted. In the first chapters, Alfhildr (Krista Kosonen) and Lars (Nicolai Cleve Broch) were the emblem of a change in the substance of reality. Now, they are witnesses to what happens once the phenomenon of time travel (apparently spontaneous) shows its dark reverse.

Indeed, one of the strongest points of this exemplary continuation of a complicated perspective on an unusual phenomenon is its ability to unfold. To give your characters the time and space to grow,become more convincing and especially, assume that there is an unknown nuance.

Without the novelty of its central point,The visitors had to play new cards. And this disturbing and bloody prospect is a new path to travel. A version of good and evil, which stands on something darker and denser. The main virtue of a story based on what it hides and avoids showing immediately.