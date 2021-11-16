A theme that has reverberated around the world in recent days is the announcement that Facebook changes its name to Meta and that it will now focus on the development of its Metaverse, which is the evolution of digital social interaction, where we can enter through avatars to three-dimensional virtual reality spaces to work, meet friends, play games, visit distant places, attend classes and any other type of activity.

Immersive digital experiences are not new, nor is Facebook the first company to tackle them. We have known some in video games, conference platforms and museum exhibitions, for example.

But what is certain is that these platforms are still in a very incipient stage and that the Facebook announcement shows us a large-scale strategy by one of the world’s digital giants to develop services, equipment and applications that are very they will soon become part of our daily lives, where the physical world can be re-experienced in virtual reality.

Other companies have been working in the same direction, such as Nvidia, which also announced the launch of its Omniverse, a service focused on companies and in an annual subscription format.

Technological advance moves at exponential speeds. We are then at the moment of beginning to ask ourselves the necessary questions to reflect on how to influence the metaverse to be responsible, ethical and inclusive.

We could start by questioning whether what is forbidden in the real world will be illegal in the metaverse. If so, the rules of which countries will prevail? If not, then who will make the laws for the metaverse? Will each company determine the rules that govern its interior? Who will make those decisions?

Metaverses can be a haven of freedom, for example, if women who live in societies that do not recognize their rights find a space to live with other people, walk outside, drive, move and express themselves without obstacles or chaperones. But it can reproduce the repression of the analogical world if in this metaverse it is allowed to attack them without consequence.

A virtual world would make it possible to build “sports” hunting and fishing preserves for fans of these activities –which many of us reject–, which could result in a graceful way out to stop killing real animals for fun.

Properly designed, these parallel spaces will allow barrier-free mobility for people with motor disabilities, giving them access to new and empowering experiences.

In contrast, it doesn’t take much imagination to anticipate behaviors that would be outright illegal and condemnable in the physical world. Can you interact with fake avatars that simulate sex with minors? Will there be brothels? Can you create avatars of women to abuse them physically and sexually without consequence?

Will slavery be allowed?

In the history of mankind, violence has been exhibited as a spectacle and a form of entertainment. We can mention public executions by guillotine, hanging, crucifixion or execution. The exhibitions have also had the dubious purpose of serving as derision, as has been the case with spanking and other physical punishment. There is the Roman circus, the duels, combats and fights for political reasons, “sports” and for simple business, such as gambling. In the virtual world, could “spectacles” of extreme violence be generated, to observe or interact? What would be the psychological and sociological consequences of allowing and exposing ourselves to this explosion of violence in the metaverse?

On social media, anonymity has facilitated digital violence, the manipulation of public opinion, and the spread of fake news. In the metaverse it will be possible to create false avatars to meet other people under different identities and behave as we would not if we were fully identified?

In virtual worlds, will new cohorts of Alexas, Cortanas, and Siris serve us with sweet feminine voices, young features, and slender bodies? Can we remove kilos and wrinkles and whiten the faces of our avatars? Will the ability to manipulate your physical appearance reinforce racial and appearance prejudices?

The metaverse will overtake us, as it always happens with technological advancement. That is why we must run. These questions are not premature. We’re already late.

Contact:

* Economist specialized in competition, regulation, digital ecosystem, leadership and gender. General Director of the Center-i for the Society of the Future. Managing partner of AEQUUM. President of the CONECTADAS women’s network and former IFT commissioner.

The opinions expressed are solely the responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico.