Christmas is near, and the cold is more noticeable every day. So be well prepared with jackets that warm well, scarves of all colors, warm sweaters and combine winter clothes well as they do in colder latitudes like Stockholm or London. Take a good note of the clothes that best define your winter wardrobe.

The shearling coats They are one of the warmest trends to spend a winter without realizing it.





If we bet on black that combines with everything in Bershka we have this sporty style hooded jacket with fur effect.





Even vintage-style pieces look great with a beanie and boots.





The down jackets They are another of the basics that do not fail us when we go into winter mode. There are of all the colors so that we combine them with our favorite sweaters.





Bet on colors like white, orange or color block if you want an original finish. On Bershka we liked this design in green and white.





We can also use turtleneck sweaters to wear under coats, jackets and flannel shirts to face the cold.









The accessories such as hats and scarves They will give us warmth as well as being a chic addition to the look.









In winter we can dedicate ourselves to adding layers of clothing without fear, superimposing our jackets to sweatshirts, shirts, sweaters, until we are comfortable and warm.





Photos | Imaxtree

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.