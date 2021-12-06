Christmas is near, and the cold is more noticeable every day. So be well prepared with jackets that warm well, scarves of all colors, warm sweaters and combine winter clothes well as they do in colder latitudes like Stockholm or London. Take a good note of the clothes that best define your winter wardrobe.

The shearling coats They are one of the warmest trends to spend a winter without realizing it.


If we bet on black that combines with everything in Bershka we have this sporty style hooded jacket with fur effect.

Fur Jacket
Faux fur jacket

Even vintage-style pieces look great with a beanie and boots.

Stockholm Str Po F21 072

Five leather accessories from H & amp; M's Premium selection to give (or give yourself) this Christmas

The down jackets They are another of the basics that do not fail us when we go into winter mode. There are of all the colors so that we combine them with our favorite sweaters.

London Str F21 040

Bet on colors like white, orange or color block if you want an original finish. On Bershka we liked this design in green and white.

Hack
Puffer jacket

We can also use turtleneck sweaters to wear under coats, jackets and flannel shirts to face the cold.

London Str F21 060
London Str F21 052

The accessories such as hats and scarves They will give us warmth as well as being a chic addition to the look.

London Str F21 009
London Str F21 050

In winter we can dedicate ourselves to adding layers of clothing without fear, superimposing our jackets to sweatshirts, shirts, sweaters, until we are comfortable and warm.

London Str F21 013

