When the bone marrow fails. Aplastic anemia - Mundodehoy.com

Introductionn

Aplastic anemia is part of a group of hematological pathologies with an autoimmune background called Spinal Failure Syndromes. These syndromes as the name implies characterized by the inability of the bone marrow to carry out hematopoiesis (formation of cellular components of the blood) in a correct and sufficient way to meet the needs of the body.

Aplastic Anemia is perhaps the best known of these syndromes due to its more frequent casuistry, however, it is a rare and little-known disease among the general population and even among medical specialists. Next, we will develop the basic principles of this disease to know it and try to understand it.

Definition and History

Aplastic Anemia (AA) is a syndrome of bone marrow failure, in which there is replacement of the marrow tissue by fatty tissue within the bone marrow, this replacement leads to the inability of the marrow to produce enough blood cells and that this tissue to carry out its functions, manifesting then with anemia due to a decrease in erythrocytes, opportunistic infections due to a decrease in leukocytes and bleeding due to a decrease in platelets, it occurs in two age peaks (15 to 25 years and more than 55 years of age) and affects both genders equally (1-4) It was first described in 1888 by Dr. Paul Ehrlich, because of a young patient who died of bleeding, in which it was found that her bone marrow was replaced by yellowish material (fat), the term aplastic refers to whethern shape or amorphous, and was used for the first time in the nineteenth century by Drs. Vazquez Y Aubertin in a study that described the bone marrow of several patients with these characteristics. (4)

Epidemiology

In the world, it is estimated that the countries with the highest frequency of this disease are China, Thailand, Malaysia and Mexico with 3.9-7.4 cases per million inhabitants (5) In our country there are few studies that describe the frequency of AA. In 2000, a study by the IMSS was published where an incidence of 3.9 cases per million inhabitants under 15 years of age was documented (6); A report from Dr. Gutierrez and his group found that the mean age of diagnosis in patients older than 16 years was 35 years of age in the INNCMSZ (7); In both studies AA cases were determined to be idiopathic (no apparent cause).

Pathophysiology and Classification

As mentioned above, despite being a hematological disease, the very basis of the disease is autoimmune; T lymphocytes, cells that are part of the immune system specialized in the identification of the virus, cells outside the body and malignant cells, play the main role in these mechanisms, which end in the destruction of progenitor cells and the occupation of fatty tissue. The activation of these cells can have various origins, from drugs, viruses, radiation, exposure to pesticides and inherited disorders. (Table 1)

Symptoms and signs

As it is a disease that inhibits the formation of blood cells, the symptoms will be directly related to the lack of these cells:

Anemia: The decrease in erythrocytes can manifest as extreme tiredness, dizziness, shortness of breath when exerting or walking, palpitations and in severe cases fainting and chest pain.

The decrease in erythrocytes can manifest as extreme tiredness, dizziness, shortness of breath when exerting or walking, palpitations and in severe cases fainting and chest pain. Leukopenia : Refers to the reduction of soft blood cells (lymphocytes, neutrophils, eosinophils) whose function is to defend against bacteria, viruses, parasites and agents outside the body, as the risk of opportunistic infections increases and Manifestations will depend on the microorganism and the organ or system affected.

: Refers to the reduction of soft blood cells (lymphocytes, neutrophils, eosinophils) whose function is to defend against bacteria, viruses, parasites and agents outside the body, as the risk of opportunistic infections increases and Manifestations will depend on the microorganism and the organ or system affected. Thrombocytopenia: It is the medical term to refer to the decrease of platelets. According to the degree of reduction we can speak of severe thrombocytopenia (less than 50 thousand) and very severe (less than 20 thousand). Thrombocytopenia puts the patient at risk for abnormal and severe bleeding from virtually any organ.

Diagnosis

The diagnosis is complex, since prior to determining it we must rule out all the causes that can cause a decrease in cells without being AA. Infectious, nutritional causes (deficiency of B12 and folic acid), drugs or those related to other diseases such as rheumatological, chronic-degenerative and malignant that can produce a decrease in cells without permanently damaging the bone marrow should be studied.

If all these have already been ruled out, the attention of a blood specialist (Hematologist) should be sought. To carry out the pertinent studies to give the final diagnosis, these are aspirated bone marrow and bone biopsy, where we will observe the occupation of yellow tissue instead of blood stem cells. (8)

Bone marrow aspirate with cellular decrease

Treatment

The treatment of this disease is based mainly on immunosuppression, which refers to decrease the activity of the immune system in order to prevent it from further affecting the hematopoietic cells, This suppression is achieved through the administration of different drugs, some oral and others intravenous, that suppress the functions of a specific group of cells of the immune system that are generally involved in the pathophysiology of the disease.

Among the first line of immunosuppressive treatment are cyclosporine and steroids (prednisone, methylprednisolone) these drugs are administered orally in doses according to the weight of the patients and with the aim of achieving a concentration in the blood necessary for partial immune suppression. . They cannot be administered indefinitely due to the adverse effects they can cause, such as uncontrolled blood glucose, weight gain, acne and alterations in various hormones related to the sleep-wake cycle and blood pressure control.

When these drugs do not achieve a complete response to the disease, which is considered to have normal numbers of blood cells, immunotherapy is used, which are antibodies that inhibit the function of T lymphocytes and therefore reduce their effect on blood stem cells. The antithymocyte globulin It is administered intravenously and is considered one of the drugs with the potential to achieve complete responses in the vast majority of cases, however, a percentage close to 40% will not achieve a response with a globulin dose and will require a second administration , thus achieving the response of the disease.

At the same time, with these therapeutic tools, supportive treatment with stimulating factors should be given to increase the number of cells by stimulating the stem cells to reproduce; Support with antibiotics, antivirals and antifungals to avoid infections by various microorganisms, especially when we have neutropenia (decreased neutrophils) and transfusion support if necessary.

Bone marrow transplantation deserves a separate mention, this procedure is indicated in patients under 40 years of age who do not achieve a response despite the measures previously described. It is a procedure that consists of the application of intensive chemotherapy to later replace the diseased bone marrow with healthy bone marrow – donated by a direct relative of the patient (siblings, parents, children) -. As it is a procedure that involves high-dose chemotherapy and subsequent immunosuppression to avoid rejection, the risks of secondary infections and complications related to rejection are considerable, and can even lead to death, however, it is the only curative option currently available. .

Conclusions.

Aplastic Anemia is a moderately frequent disease that profoundly affects the quality of life of those who suffer from it due to the profound effect it has on the functions of the bone marrow. When making its diagnosis, we must rule out multiple less aggressive pathologies that are related to a decrease in blood cell counts. Prompt diagnosis and treatment has important benefits, however, there is only one totally curative option, which is bone marrow transplantation.

