Robert Pattinson has carved out a most interesting career after finishing his participation in The Twilight Saga nine years ago. Soon we will see him bringing Gotham’s superhero to life in ‘The Batman’, something that will undoubtedly increase his legion of followers around the world. However, none of those fans will have an encounter as peculiar as a stalker during the filming of ‘Limitless’ in Spain.

“I was so bored that I went out and had dinner with her”

At the time, Pattinson was mainly known for having played Cedric Diggory in ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ and it had not even been announced that he would play Edward Cullen, but that did not stop him from already having a stalker, whose persistence was awarded making her dream come true that the actor would go out and decide to have something with her, something that Pattinson described like this at the time:

He stayed out of my apartment every day for weeks. Every day. I was so bored and lonely that I went out and had dinner with her. I just complained about everything in my life and she never came back.

The actor himself acknowledged in 2009 that “people get bored of me like in two minutes“, but I have my doubts that something like this could happen today. In addition, now surely they would be many more stalkers or stalkers and it could even be a danger to do what Pattinson did at the time.

By the way, Pattinson played neither more nor less than Salvador Dali in ‘Limitless’, a film that explored the friendship that emerged between Luis Bunuel (Matthew McNulty), Federico Garcia Lorca (Javier Beltrán) and Dalí at the Madrid Student Residence.