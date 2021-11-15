The awards MTV EMA 2021 they are already underway in Budapest. The red carpet is filled with musicians who want to break the rules and attract attention with their most extravagant looks. So in the end, what is striking is the elegance and beauty. And that’s where Rita Ora comes in. With an extraordinary black look that we did not expect in an event like this.





With black pants very high shot and a top of black feathers With a strapless neckline and a long feather train, the singer reminds us of Audrey Herpburn’s classic looks, despite the tattoos. To complete the look, the artist shows off her hair in a semi-combed updo and striking cascading earrings. Wedge sandals draw attention that we also love.

From the makeup, highlights the makeup of her eyes in pink and the very open and showy eyelashes, they almost look like other feathers of the dress. On the lips, we are struck by the thick contouring.

A great look for a night full of extravagance in which elegance is neither sought nor expected.

Images | G Three