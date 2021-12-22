When Microsoft awarded a Christmas theme to licensed Windows XP users

Windows XP had support for graphic themes, customizations of the operating system interface with its colors, cursors, wallpapers and particular screensavers. Despite that, Microsoft ended up releasing a fairly limited number of themes of its own., most of them coming from third parties (which, many times, offered a dubious quality).

The lists of topics developed by Microsoft that you will find on the Internet are usually limited to Moon (pre-installed in Windows XP Home / Professional), Royale (pre-installed on Windows XP Media Center Edition), Embedded (pre-installed on Windows XP Embedded), Royale noir Y Zune…





…but nevertheless, these lists tend to forget the ChristmasTheme, a theme with Christmas motifs included in the ‘Windows XP Christmas Theme Pack 2004’. It is true that its diffusion and impact was much less than that of the aforementioned topics, but why is this due, being a free topic?

Along with Windows XP, Microsoft had released Windows Genuine Advantage (WGA), an anti-piracy system that verified online if our XP installation was genuine every time we entered Windows Update or downloaded a component from the Microsoft Download Center.

Its aim was that users who had legally acquired their copy of Windows XP could enjoy some benefits inaccessible to the rest. Although this ended up being meaningless once the crackers began spreading patches to break the WGA protections, Microsoft released several free software packages that relied on this system.





And one of them was the one that concerns us: Windows XP Christmas Theme Pack 2004, which added a new desktop theme with its own wallpaper (‘BG Christmas’), screen saver (‘Santa’), sound scheme and cursors… all of them linked to Christmas themes. Some of the system icons also changed, such as’ My Computer ‘, My Documents’,’ My Network Places’ or the ‘Recycle Bin’.

Actually, the theme’s color scheme was identical to the ‘Silver’ style of the default Luna theme. But the short carol tone that sounded when logging in it did constitute a notable change that helped to imbue you with the Christmas spirit, like the ‘santaclausiano’ cursor … although many users it made them nervous that it was constantly moving.





If you are one of those nostalgic people who still use Windows XP on your PC or in a virtual machine, and you are curious to try this Christmas theme, you should know one thing: the official links that you will find on the Internet pointing to a URL of microsoft.com they no longer work (they were active until 2018)… however, the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine is your friend, and the archive is still available here.

Another Christmas secret hidden in XP

And if the screensaver included in the pack doesn’t convince you, There is another ‘Christmas secret’ hidden in Windows XP that will certainly interest you. For this you do not need to download any extra component, just select the screensaver ‘Pipes 3D’, available by default, and select in ‘Settings’ the option ‘Texturing’ …

… after that, we click on ‘Choose Texture’, select ‘Cancel’ when a new window opens, and then click on ‘Ok’. By doing that, the next time the screensaver is activated will fill our monitor with Christmas candy canes.