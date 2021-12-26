The great concern at this time remains the pandemic. Unfortunately, this chapter has not yet been closed. Apparently, the omicron variant is not as serious as feared. This is the explanation for the recent optimism. The markets have been experiencing gains. But the volume is still relatively low. Of course, there is a lot of anticipation for the traditional Santa Rally. But it is still too early to claim victory. In exceptional times, the sensible thing to do is to expect the exceptional. That is to say, I wouldn’t be surprised at all by a rather atypical last week of the year. Be careful, you do not want to be a bird of bad omen. Of course I would love to see a good Santa Rally. But it would be very delusional of me to speak of certainties at such an uncertain moment.

During these festivities, we have been able to live raw the logistics crisis that we are going through at a global level. Did you receive your packages on time? Lucky for those who do. A lucky few have not noticed the collapse. But, for the rest of the mortals, the nitty-gritty is great. I mean shortages, delays, and formed bottle tube. The world is a mess.

Investors are already digesting the last meeting of the Federal Reserve (USA) better. While it is true that the announcements of an eventual withdrawal of liquidity are quite a blow to the markets, it is also true that it is not the end of the world. Things can be worse. What we actually have is a mixed territory. This mixture of negative and positive variables is generating a tense calm that is very sensitive to the evolution of events. In other words, we will surely have a season of high volatility.

The crypto community is experiencing a good dose of reality. The vast majority of the prediction models failed. And things are not going as expected. First, we have the negation. Then anger and arrogance. But we are also adapting. It could have been much worse. I mean, we didn’t break so many supports. And here we go. Without much strength, but fighting. Fingers crossed for this key week.

Now, let’s talk about the most popular crypto news of the week.

The higher the price of an asset rises, the riskier it is. That is, with opportunity comes risk. “Risky” does not (necessarily) mean bad. Typically, it means “volatile.” This volatility, in general, stems from low liquidity. That explains the popularity of small projects. They are relatively easy to manipulate. I mean pump and dump schemes. Dogecoin has been adopted by many celebrities for these maneuvers. Why? Because it is the perfect asset for it.

The “King of the Pump”, Elon Musk, is considered by many to be a clairvoyant genius. He, without a doubt, takes advantage of that image to manipulate markets. Their influence drives up prices. And, suddenly, his prediction comes true. O clairvoyant genius! The problem arises when people want to withdraw profits. Here comes the crash.

This is not very good news. Retailers are typically a more emotional and erratic crowd. Whales are heavier. I mean, they don’t sell that easy. I would love to think that it is a temporary and atypical phenomenon. I do not know. It’s Christmas. The end of the year is near and the issue of taxes stimulates spending.

Whales normally sell during periods of high greed. The strategy is certainly to sell to retailers, but when the price is nearing a high. It’s confusing a sell-off by whales at a time like this. If the whales are convinced that a downward cycle is coming, the thing, then, is turning ant-colored. Hopefully not.

From optimism to pessimism, in a matter of days. But he doesn’t mention the Federal Reserve announcements. The custom of not mentioning the macroeconomic situation among the most committed crypto enthusiasts is widespread. There is talk of supply, flow and halvings. But there is no talk of the dollar, monetary policy, and stock markets. That part is omitted. Bitcoin, when it appears, is an island. Nobody wants to confess the uncomfortable truth among a group of libertarians and anarchists. The price of Bitcoin benefits from a loose monetary policy. Which means that a liquidity cut by the authorities could mark the start of a bear cycle for cryptocurrencies.

It is not uncommon for an indicator to issue false signals. It is best to study the indicators together to see the big picture. It is true that things are not so serious. I mean, there is still hope. It is true that there are many fears. But it is also true that markets tend to exaggerate. It may be an overreaction. Recovery is possible. Of course. We have to give time to the time.

It is true that there are many interesting projects out there. There are many bad projects that the only thing that they look for is to raise capital without real product. But there are also good projects. What happens is that in a bull market everything is mixed. The good and the bad are not distinguished between so much euphoria. However, the real challenge is time. When a project manages to survive an upward and downward cycle, things change.

In this market, everything goes at light speed. Fashions pass in a matter of weeks. And every day a new revolution is born. The competition is cutthroat. And the market is saturated with so much stuff. It’s relatively easy to launch with great promise. The difficult thing is to grow in time. Survive the years. In this market, fortune favors patients.