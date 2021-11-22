The cinemas of the Mexican Republic will see the premiere of Spider-Man: Sin Camino a Casa before the rest of the world

A great expectation has created the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will be the probable end of the franchise of the friendly neighbor in the MCU, which will arrive in Mexico before the rest of the world.

Sony Pictures Mexico announced that the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters in Mexico will be on December 15, 2021, two days before its premiere in the United States.

In this way, fans in the Mexican Republic will discover before the rest of the world the new adventure of the wall-crawler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the threat represented by the crossing of different lines of the Multiverse.

Spider-Man: No Way Home comes just over two years from its predecessor, Spider-Man: Far From Home, which marked the closing of The Infinity Saga, which comprises the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighbor hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero.

When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Now the wall-crawler will return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a feature film that includes the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Rhys Ifans (Lizard) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) ) in one of the tapes that will establish the multiverse.

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the Peter Parker / Spider-Man interpreter.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 17, 2021.

Source: Sony Pictures México

