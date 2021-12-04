The Fortnite Chapter 2 live event kicks off on Saturday, December 4 at 4pm, that’s 1pm PT and 9pm GMT. for the rest of us, but read on for the start in each region and a breakdown of what to expect from the event. Our brave heroes from all franchises will face the Queen of the cube in a spectacular ending like no other.

The end will come soon, and you will want to put some time in your schedule if you want to see what Epic games has reserved for the end of the season. It only happens once, and there is no going back to see what you missed. Make sure to redeem your Battle stars and use those bars ahead of time as well. There’s no point in letting your hard-earned loot go to waste.

The End will be released on December 4. But unlike the concerts of Fortnite, this is a unique event. There’s no turning back if you miss it, and Epic won’t offer replays. If you need to record the event live, Epic recommends setting up your software before the event starts, as there is no way to get footage afterward. You must arrive at least 30 minutes early to secure a spot – servers will fill up!

What are the Fortnite ‘The End’ live event start times in each region?

4 pm ET Eastern USA

1:00 p. M. Pacific Time

3:00 pm CT US Center

9:00 p.m. M. GMT Central US

22:00 CET United Kingdom

Epic did not mention how long the event will last in ‘The End’. However, the previous chapter ending missions lasted about half an hour, although this one could take longer as the entire season is ending. The Fortnite team has apparently cracked down on the leaks and isn’t revealing much about what to expect.

We know that there is a confrontation between you and the Queen of the Cube, and her goal is to deal with the corruption of the Parallel. However, that is all. However, make sure you’ve done everything you need in the current season before the event starts. Mission Pack missions will carry over to Season 3, but not much else. All unused Battle Stars are automatically redeemed, but items to unlock Tuna styles will not be redeemed.