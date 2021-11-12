For this reason, a call was made to companies and businesses to participate in the eleventh edition of these days in which discounts and benefits are offered to consumers.

What is the Good End?

It is a scheme of generalized discounts for the final consumer of goods and services during the month of November of each year, with the aim of supporting the family economy, encouraging the activity of the internal market and making formal trade grow, as well as guaranteeing respect to consumer rights.

The public and private sectors participate in the Good End, and this year 2021 the eleventh edition will be held.

What’s more, no public resources are used for its realization, according to the Good End 2021 official page.