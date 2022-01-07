“There are no additional requirements (for taxpayers) in 2022. There is an evolution of the computer and technological systems of the SAT so the authority has established or improved its processes in such a way that people already have a proposal from the SAT on their annual declarations in the case of legal entities and individuals only have to say whether or not they agree with the proposed proposal, “said Miguel Ángel Tavares, member of the technical and fiscal Commission of the College of Accountants.

So that the SAT does not send you notifications that you have problems or delays in your tax return, we tell you what you should know so that you can prepare everything.

Who Must File Taxes?

The tax return is made by individuals who have income for amounts greater than 400,000 pesos. “For them it is an obligation to present the declaration but there are special cases,” added Tavares.

Individuals whose income is less than 400,000 pesos but who receive interest on investments, for example, greater than 100,000 pesos, must also declare taxes.

If I am an employee, do I also have to declare?

People who have income of more than 400,000 pesos declare taxes, even if they are on payroll. In addition, these people can make deductions for personal expenses.

The deductions these people can make are medical expenses, donations, funeral expenses, mortgage interest, retirement insurance, medical insurance premiums, and elementary, middle, and high school tuition.

The maximum to be deducted is 15% of the taxpayer’s income or the equivalent of 5 annualized UMAS.

What do I need to make my annual declaration?

As the SAT already has the pre-loaded data of the taxpayers, so natural persons only have to enter with their RFC to the SAT page, where you will find their data already pre-loaded.

The taxpayer will accept -or not- what appears in the system and the payment format is generated for the taxpayer to pay the corresponding taxes.