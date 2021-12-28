This is all that is known about her.

When is Avatar 2 released?

If nothing changes December 16, 2022.

After almost 4 years of production, filming ended in September 2020 and will arrive eight years after the original plan and 13 years after the first part. Let’s hope you don’t suffer any further delays.

How many more Avatar sequels are there and when are they released?

James Cameron’s plan is that the saga has 5 movies in total. Once the second of them is released in 2022, the plan is to release the following in alternate years until 2028.

That is to say: Avatar 3 would arrive in 2024, Avatar 4 in 2026 and Avatar 5 in 2028.

What is the new movie about

The story of Avatar 2, at the moment, is kept under wraps, but it will extend the mythology of the first film. That is, we will know more about the planet Pandora, as well as the Na’vi and their culture.

The human Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and the Na’vi Neytiri, the leading couple of the first filmThey have raised a family and much of the film will focus on their young children. When an old threat reappears, they will see each other forced to leave their home and explore new territories of the planet Pandora.

In the words of producer Jon Landau:

“Ultimately, the aftermath is a story about the family and the things parents have to do to keep that family together and stay safe.”

Among the little else that is known is that James Cameron will be able to unleash another of his passions, scuba diving.

In case it was not clear with Titanic, the documentary on the wreck of Cameron himself or the film Abyss, diving is a passion of the director who will play a fundamental role in Avatar 2.

In fact, some of the main challenges that have hampered production have been those Underwater shoots and Cameron’s obsession to make them perfect and recreate, like never before, the spectacular nature of underwater and alien landscapes at the same time.

Apparently, Cliff Curtis, one of the actors, will be Tonowari, the leader of a new underwater faction of the Na’vi, known as the Metkayina and the actors have had to become expert divers.

Knowing the perfectionism of James Cameron, we do not doubt that he will leave us with our mouths open again.

From the set of the sequels: @ZoeSaldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis taking a break from underwater performance capture for a quick photo! Fun fact: Much of the performance capture took place in this 900,000 gallon tank, built specifically for the sequels. pic.twitter.com/NSfqoZ6jXJ – Avatar (@officialavatar) May 13, 2020

After all, the setting was the highlight of Avatar in its first part, since the story, simple and not very innovative (there are those who compare it to a copy of Pocahontas and he is right), it was the weakest part of the original film.

Do you need to see Avatar 1 to see Avatar 2?

Apparently, there’s no need.

Cameron’s intention was always to do self-concluding movies that develop the themes underlying the saga. Ecology, relationships between different people, the family …

They are universal themes and the saga has a series of metahistory around those themes, but not a plot arc that continues. Although yes, in the end it seems that many of the characters from the first part return. And speaking of them …

Cast actors

Without a doubt, the biggest surprise came from Cameron himself when confirmed the return of Sigourney Weaver (who dies in the first movie) in a supposedly different role.

Besides Weaver, we have old and new faces.

Sam worthington come back as the human Jake Sully and Zoe saldana he reprises his role as his partner Na’vi Neytiri. Your children would be: Jamie flatters like Neteyam, the eldest, Britain dalton like Lo’ak, the second son, Bailey Bass like Tsireya and Trinity bliss like Tuktirey, the smallest.

CCH Pounder will be the Na’vi Mo’at, spiritual leader, while Cliff curtis will be the already commented Tonowari.

In addition, we will also have among the Na’vi ranks a Filip geljo like Aonung, Duane Evans Jr. like Rotxo and nothing less than Kate winslet like Ronal, whom we can see here during filming.

Among the humans of the GDR, the antagonist organization, faces from the first movie and also news.

Giovanni ribisi will be Parker Selfridge again, Joel david moore like Dr. Norm Spellman, Dileep Rao like Dr. Max Patel, Matt gerald like Corporal Lyle Wainfleet, Jack Champion as Javier “Spider” Socorro, Edie falco like General Ardmore, Brendan cowell like Captain Mick Scoresby, Michelle Yeoh (which is in all of them lately) like Dr. Karina Mogue and Jemaine clement like Dr. Ian Garvin.

Without a doubt, the acting power is tremendous, but the world has changed a lot in thirteen years and so has the cinema.

In fact, Cameron’s main concern, as he himself declared to Entertainment Weekly is:

Are we going to make some fucking money? […] We are in a post-COVID world and post-streaming. We may not see those box office numbers again. Who knows? Everything is a great roll of the dice ».

And he is right. For now Avatar 2 seems to finally be a reality, we’ll see if it lives up to expectations and makes the entire saga complete.