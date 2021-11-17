When is it necessary to take my child to the psychologist? 12 possible reasons

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

An advantage of taking a child to the psychologist has to do with the possibility of early prevention. Let’s take a look at 12 reasons that justify seeing a mental health professional.

How to evaluate your child’s behavior change and decide that he should be taken to the psychologist? Many mothers and fathers are torn between guilt, uncertainty and anguish when making this decision.

Let’s see a little more about it to banish myths that are unfounded and that delay necessary attention. You will notice that there is nothing wrong with taking your child to the psychologistOn the contrary, it can be counterproductive to delay an attention.

Reasons to take your child to the psychologist

In addition to the reasons linked to some of the general developmental disorders, other reasons why it is advisable to take a child to the psychologist are the following:

Presents challenging, hostile or violent behaviors with their environment. Frequently, you receive complaints that he behaves disrespectfully towards his educators at school or that he breaks objects. Duel: after a situation of loss of a very dear family member. You are going through some life circumstances that are affecting or could affect you. For example, divorce of parents, moving to another country. Difficulties related to sleep (nightmares, night terrors). Difficulties with feeding. Encopresis or enuresis. Abrupt or surprise changes in school performance. Permanent sadness, crying, depression. He is very distressed when separated from his parents. Expresses excessive fear in situations that are not dangerous, strange or unsafe. Presents repetitive behaviors, stereotyped, obsessive. Suffers bullying or bullying. It shows hyperactive, with difficulty concentrating on solving tasks.

Bullying is common and its timely approach can improve a child’s quality of life.

Other aspects to consider

Many of these reasons for taking your child to the psychologist may warrant a specific consultation or follow-up with sessions. In fact, if we have doubts, it is better to ask, rather than remain in indifference or negligence. Sometimes, they are naive or child problems are underestimated, believing that everything will work itself out.

It is also true that in some cases there are emotions that are proper and expected and about which it is not necessary to be alarmed, but to allow time. In this case, you must offer support and have a containment role. As the days go by, you have to notice what changes occur and how that child is feeling.

Finally also keep in mind that the psychologist will tell us whether or not to recommend therapy. Sometimes a first attempt may be sufficient with a few prompts to implement from home. The situation and context they are closely related to certain symptoms.

Advantages and disadvantages of taking your child to the psychologist

When making the decision to take your child to the psychologist, it is convenient that you analyze what it implies. The first advantage has to do with your well-being. The fact of providing all those tools and resources that allow you to feel better will always be beneficial.

Secondly, prevention improves prognosis. Many disorders that impact quality of life in adulthood have their onset in childhood.

As a disadvantage, it can be mentioned that there are children who feel rare due to the fact of having to go to the psychologist, since the stigmatization that exists in mental health is experienced at all levels. This can impact your collaboration during meetings.

How to accompany and support the process?

It is important to normalize the fact of a consultation with the psychologist or to receive help from those who are prepared to accompany. There is nothing wrong in it. Therefore, it is convenient to tell him that we are worried and avoid the occult and secrets to children.

Talking with the child, both to ask what is happening and encourage him, and to show support, is key. In other words, all people can feel bad or have difficulties in different areas. This does not make him a bad child nor does it influence the love we have for him..

Another recommendation has to do with making a query to the school or in the areas where it is related. Children spend several hours outside the home, in situations beyond parental control. Asking if something in particular happened can help you understand behavior and mood.

Reference figures also have to try to control their emotions, avoiding transmitting anxiety, pressure or anguish. Otherwise, the child perceives what is happening around him and that also influences how he feels.

The emotional support that parents can give to children who go to the psychologist is a complement to therapy.

Whose suffering is it?

When we speak of early ages, the consultations with the psychologist arise motivated by the parents. It is perfectly normal and healthy to worry about your children.

However, many times consultations are made alleging a problem when, in reality, the difficulty is faced by adults. For example, consider overly alarmist or anxious parents who worry excessively. In this sense, what is involved is to identify to whom a certain emotion corresponds and to assess whether it is the child who is suffering.

Finally, to be able to detect if something happens to the child, a careful look and listening is essential, as well as spending time with them. Only in this way will we be able to know if there is a change in their behavior and some key that guides us.

