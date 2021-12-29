In addition to the operating system that we have installed on our computer, in most cases Windows, the programs that we add are also very important. Depending on the type of use we make of the PC, we install some titles or others. In this sense, there are some common elements that we find in most computers, we are talking about a multimedia player, a web browser, an office suite, etc. To all this, we can add that we are at a time when we have a multitude of options to choose from for each sector.

The developers or those responsible for each of these programs are almost always aware of all this. Therefore, they try to keep their projects up to date at all times, something that they show us through their constant updates. These can have several objectives, both functional, as well as appearance or safety. Precisely for all this that we tell you in most cases, it is best to keep these programs updated. But with everything and with it, in certain cases this type of movement can be turn into a serious inconvenience.

It is precisely for this reason that below we will talk about some situations in which you should go back to the previous version of some programs.