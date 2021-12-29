It is something that we have been listening actively and passively for a long time regarding the applications that we have installed on our PC. Specifically, we mean that in most cases the best we can do is keep all our software updated. However, this is not always the case, as there are situations in which we must reuse the previous version.
In addition to the operating system that we have installed on our computer, in most cases Windows, the programs that we add are also very important. Depending on the type of use we make of the PC, we install some titles or others. In this sense, there are some common elements that we find in most computers, we are talking about a multimedia player, a web browser, an office suite, etc. To all this, we can add that we are at a time when we have a multitude of options to choose from for each sector.
The developers or those responsible for each of these programs are almost always aware of all this. Therefore, they try to keep their projects up to date at all times, something that they show us through their constant updates. These can have several objectives, both functional, as well as appearance or safety. Precisely for all this that we tell you in most cases, it is best to keep these programs updated. But with everything and with it, in certain cases this type of movement can be turn into a serious inconvenience.
It is precisely for this reason that below we will talk about some situations in which you should go back to the previous version of some programs.
Reinstall the previous version of a program
It is true that the situations that we are going to expose to you below occur at specific times, since in most cases it is advisable to update. However, on certain occasions we may find that the new updates are causing more problems than solutions. This is something for example we have been finding in an operating system the importance of Windows 10. Hence, many users choose to reinstall previous versions of the system, for example. This is something that can be extended to any application that we have installed on the PC.
It may also be the case that a major update to a program has a direct impact on resource consumption. This means that, if we have an old or somewhat limited computer, this update will worsen its performance in our case. Therefore, this is another ideal occasion for us to give one step back in version of that particular title.
It can also be the case in which a new version of a program is not compatible with any of the hardware components of our team. Thus, at this point we should avoid installing the new version so as not to have problems related to incompatibility in the future. Moreover, this type of incompatibility with new versions can be make it extensible both at the hardware and software level.