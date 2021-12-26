An earlier version of this article was published in 2018.

Enjoy the war, because then peace will come.

The phrase traveled the four corners of Germany during the closing bars of World War II. German citizenship had passed on tiptoe above conflict. Adolf Hitler did not want a repeat of the events of 1918, when isolation, hunger and internal instability mythologically dynamited any bargaining power of Imperial Germany. War must be a bed of roses.

And to a large extent it was. Seven million slave laborers were dragged into German production centers, and hundreds of thousands of ethnic Germans had regained their lands and possessions (including those that did not belong to them) throughout Eastern Europe. When peace (that is, defeat) came, so would retaliation, mass deportations, and expropriations.

Giles MacDonogh gives a good account of the terrible fate of the Germans at the end of the Second World War in After the Reich. 14 million they were forcibly transferred from their historical territories in Bohemia, Hungary and Romania into a Germany they did not know or had inhabited before; many others suffered savage repression by the Red Army; and a few ended up in concentration camps organized by Polish militias.

The Nazi elite were well aware of the dangers that lurked around the corner. In a moral and social order totally destroyed, there would be no limits to the persecution of own and others. Hence the Nazi high command tried to limit Allied advances inside Germany, while keeping morale high on the home front. In full nationalist ecstasy, Hitler and Joeseph Goebbels came up with a radical idea: werewolves.

A myth to resist chaos

The Nazis’ fascination with paranormal events, archaeological mythology, and folk legend is well known. German nationalism had for a century fed common myths about the mystical nature Of the territory. The forests, the mountains, the rivers were objects of admiration and exaltation for themselves. Romantic thinking naturally extended that idyll of scenery to the folklore of the German people.



During the war, the Nazi machine reissued Hermann Löns’ book in its own way. In this illustrated copy, the symbol of the organization “Werwolf” is seen in the sky, and the hero of Löns goes to his patriotic call.

And in him were all sorts of fascinating and mind-blowing creatures, like werewolves or vampires. In the irrational and emotional character of romanticism they made sense, because it forged a common identity through ancestral and popular legends. The Nazis assimilated this ideology in the construction of their hyper-exalted nationalism, and added Hitler’s particular extravagance to an explosive cocktail.

Hence, part of the props Nazi depended on impossible archaeological searches, or on mystical references related to astrology or the monstrous. Eric Kurlander gives a good account of all this in his book Hitler’s Monsters: A Supernatural History of the Third Reich. Naturally, Joeseph Goebbels found a propaganda mine in the legendary pastiche of Nazi ideology, and used it to call for resistance in the harsh months of 1945.

At the height of March of that year, everything I was lost. The Red Army would enter Berlin just two months later. Most of the military high command was fully aware of the futility of war. Germany had lost it, whether Hitler accepted it or not (no). Goebbels, however, had other ideas: he believed that resistance to the Bolshevik and the Anglo-American could come from the noble spirit of the German people, pure and chaste.

Animate that specter required powerful figures that could warm souls. To do this, in a radio speech highly commented on by the Western press, he resorted to the werewolf. In it he called for total resistance on the part of German citizens, an internal and permanent boycott of the allied occupation that was reminiscent of the insane 100 million dead plan drawn up by the most unrepentant factions of the Japanese Army.



Goebbels in 1930. (Commons)

The Goebbels occurrence permeated everything the German propaganda apparatus during the final months of the Third Reich. In a teletype produced by one of its closest aides, Werner Naumann, the Nazi government called out “the most active warriors of our people”, and defended the need for a resistance of “werewolves” to keep the flame of the National Socialist project alive. and fight to the end for the Führer.

By then, disenchantment in much of the Nazi apparatus (and the Wehrmacht) was widespread. Hitler had had to resort to adolescent troops to support the defense of such important bastions as Berlin, given the shortage of living adult men capable of fighting. Naummann refuted on the teletype all the criticisms that some dissidents had expressed of Goebbels’ speech, propping up the idea of ​​a “resistance”.

The real military plans

The paradox of the word used by Goebbels (“Werwolf”) was that a year earlier the SS had already launched a military plan more or less practical with the same name (“Unternehmen Werwolf”, Operation Werewolf). The idea came from Heinrich Himmler, and he sought to infiltrate military commandos beyond enemy lines in order to carry out sabotage and looting operations and to intimidate the Allied high command.

Himmler’s occurrence came from a novel published in 1910 by Hermann Löns, the famous Saxon poet, entitled Der Wehrwolf. Set in the terrifying 30 Years War (the German territories accounted for more than seven million deaths throughout three decades of intense conflict and looting by mercenary armies), it told the story of a peasant (Harm Wulf) whose family it had been wiped out by foreign militias (and its possessions razed).



Hans-Adolf Prützmann with Himmler. He was one of those in charge of developing the werewolves’ plan.

Wulf was then organizing a kind of group of local self defense in which he would come to congregate a hundred residents of Lower Saxony. Together they began a search, capture and sadistic execution of the soldiers who tormented the good peasantry. The parable of the just and worthy German, capable of doing what duty requires when the foreigner goes to destroy his world, dazzled the Nazis in the 1930s.

The book sold out, spurred on by the Nazi regime, and served as an inspiration to the SS when they envisioned Operation Werewolf. The logistical and practical scope of that plan is uncertain, however. The actual number of operational commandos both inside and outside Germany is unknown, and although some investigators have attributed some actions of sabotage or murder to them, it is doubtful that they even killed an American soldier.

The Nazi werewolves did develop a personal worldview that would intrigue Allied armies. They had their own flag and symbol (a kind of badly drawn swastika, as an American soldier would later narrate), and it is known of some moderately organized groups that housed weapons and explosives in remote locations or underground tunnels. Some, when they surrendered to the allies, declared themselves werewolves.

It’s something that the Nazis they had encouraged in other parts of Europe. The Soviet occupation of Eastern Europe and the communist advance in the Balkans led some paramilitary groups to organize themselves in the form of erratic militias that, in partisan fashion, fought the enemy behind their lines. The Slovenian Domobranci, the Belarusian Čorny Kot or the Baltic anti-communist fraternities are some examples. His approach and nature, however, was far from the pure guerrilla character of Operation Werewolf.



Himmler visiting the Heidelager concentration camp. (Commons)

In theory, the groups would function in autonomous way and they would seek to hinder and delay allied operations, long before winning the war through guerilla tactics. A kind of Inglourious Bastards but from the other side of the barrier, with special dedication to activities in the interior of Germany. The historian Perry Biddiscombe reports all of this in his book Werwolf! The History of the National Socialist Guerrilla Movement, 1944-46.

Biddiscombe is more optimistic than other historians (such as Antony Beevor or Earl F. Ziemke) in the achievements of the guerrilla movement, and extends its resistance activities until 1947, beyond the end of the conflict. Again, it is difficult to give werewolves so much prominence. The precariousness of the plan, the absence of a well-structured chain of orders, and the absence of material (especially) led it to practical irrelevance.

Despair and fanaticism

This is not to say that the Allied troops were unaware of their activities (spectral or not), or that Goebbels and his companions were unaware of the ideological potential of the operation. From then on the confusion was total: Goebbels imagined a partisan German people in arms, as in Löns’s novel, turning the enemy occupation into a nightmare; the SS simply wanted to buy time, precariously and time.

Operation Werewolf was far from the narrative posed by Goebbels, but shared a common background to the last and desperate movements Nazis: to buy as much time as necessary to secure the most benevolent, and even acceptable, terms of a peace for the Nazi regime. With a front in absolute collapse and before the proximity of the Red Army, Hitler’s Germany was coming to an end. Any idea, then, seemed good.



Berlin could not (and could not) resist. (Commons)

What Goebbels and Hitler chose to overlook (out of fanaticism: the memetic scene from Collapse explains very well to what extent the Nazi elite were never in a position to assume defeat, not even with the Soviets taking the outskirts of Berlin) it was that Stalin, Churchill and Roosevelt had agreed to go all the way. The First World War would not be repeated. Germany would fall, and the Nazi regime would be destroyed.

In this crumbling Europe, the prospect of mythological werewolves transformed into noble partisans was not entirely irreverent. Only in that magma of absolute demolition of civilization ideas so bizarre like those of Goebbels, they could serve as a propaganda tool. For a short time, Nazi Germany clung to the werewolf myth like a burning nail to secure its future.

The legend, however, did not resist the slightest contact with reality.