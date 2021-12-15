Since then, the bet has been clear: to develop tourism focused on wine culture, which has earned the company popularity, and which has grown in the state with the well-known Cheese, Art and Wine Route, which consider visiting eight wineries and a dozen cheese factories, located in different municipalities of Querétaro.

“In Mexico we are building based on direct contact with our consumer and this is very important. Our way of building our brands is from the inside out: first visit me, get to know the Freixenet world, get to know Sala Vivé and Viña Dolores. Live an experience, get to know us well and then, depending on the product you are looking for, you can find us in supermarkets, specialized stores and consumption centers such as restaurants ”, says Raventós.

Freixenet’s offer regarding wine tourism includes gastronomic events -such as the grape harvest or paella festivities- and some other experiences, such as horseback riding through the vineyards. But the success has been due to the team formed by all the players involved, including local governments, he says.

For the director of Freixenet México, the foundations for these successful projects have already been laid, which also result in a driver for winery sales. With the different projects around wine in the state, he considers that the company has managed to overcome the experiences in Europe which, although they are changing, are more focused on teaching the production areas.

“In Querétaro we are ahead in hospitality, the advantage is in miles, because here the concept of the culture of wine or wine tourism has been built a lot, and this helps us a lot to strengthen the brands and the projects of the routes”, adds Raventós, who has been in charge of the company for a decade.

For now, the recovery in tourism is booming and this year the Freixenet farms will close with 225,000 visitors. In 2019, the year before the pandemic, they closed with 300,000 tourists. This hospitality business generates 25% of the company’s income in the country.