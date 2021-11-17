Rick and Morty is getting closer and closer to returning to the small screen. Its sixth season was confirmed to launch in 2022.

Fans of Rick and morty are eager to see the new episodes of the sixth season. After the events that occurred in the fifth installment, the animated series for adults is expected to exceed the expectations of the audience. However, so far no possible release date was known. But, luckily for the followers of this successful program, Adult Swim revealed when the new episodes will hit the small screen.

This famous Emmy-winning animated series originated as a short film that parodied the classic film Back to the Future. But thanks to an overwhelming response from the audience, creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon decided to turn it into a series, focusing on the interdimensional misadventures of scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson, Morty Smith. From its first season, fiction managed to fascinate the audience and receive good comments from specialized critics. For this reason, it was renewed for several installments and the sixth will arrive on the small screen very soon.

On the way

Due to the inconvenience caused by Covid-19, the fifth season of Rick and Morty took longer than expected to reach the screen of Adult Swim. In this way, it finally saw the light in June 2021, and its 10-episode broadcast concluded in September. Before the premiere of said installment, a sixth season had already been confirmed as part of a long-term agreement that was made in May 2018, where 70 new episodes of the animated series were ordered.

Through an exclusive panel of Rick and morty At the Adult Swim Festival 2021, it was revealed the sixth season of the show is scheduled to arrive sometime in 2022. However, a specific release date has yet to be announced.