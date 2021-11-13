El Buen Fin It is a scheme of generalized discounts for the final consumer of goods and services during the month of November of each year, with the aim of supporting the family economy, encouraging domestic market activity and making formal trade grow, as well as guarantee respect for consumer rights.

Good End at Walmart? No, it is the irresistible End and it lasts longer

Despite the fact that most establishments and businesses are within this official trade program, some such as the Walmart chain, Oxxo and restaurants such as Chili’s or Starbucks, which belong to the Alsea operator, do not participate in the Good End, but rather have their own own dates of promotions.

This is the third edition of “The Irresistible End”, Where the Bodega Aurrera, Sam’s Club, Superama, Walmart Express and Walmart Supercenter stores will offer various products online and in their physical stores.

In Walmart and its other associated chains, the offers will end on November 21 in omnichannel purchases (to improve the experience of its customers, allowing them to be in constant contact with the company through multiple channels at the same time) in the more than 2,700 stores and clubs across the country, as well as through mobile apps, home delivery and store pickup services.