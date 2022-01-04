This is one of the two 100% electrified cars that the brand has in its catalog today. The other is the EQC , a medium SUV with 300 kW (408 hp) of power and a range of more than 450 km according to the NEDC cycle (here its technical sheet). Towards this approach, the Germans have already said that they will go from the current models to eight in 2022. And with these new additions, the brand will offer the widest family of battery-powered vehicles on the market.

Still, its plans to become an electric car manufacturer are already known. So far, Mercedes’ biggest bet on the electric platform is its Mercedes EQS , which was presented in early 2021. It is a spectacular luxury sedan designed to set the manufacturer’s guidelines in the electrical world.

The brand of the Mercedes star has embarked on a very ambitious strategy, a double duty because the Daimler ones want their offer of electric models to be the most complete among the Premium and in all key market segments, a demonstration of the potential of the manufacturer.

2030 will be the year of Mercedes electrics

“If the market allows it, Mercedes is ready to offer only electric vehicles before 2030.” With this statement, the star brand makes it clear that its commitment to fully electric vehicles is very determined. In fact, the intention of the European Union is to prohibit the sales of heat engines in 2035, so Mercedes is ahead by 5 years.

Of course, although they have announced that they are ready to sell only 100% electric models in 2030, they have also dropped the catchphrase “Provided that market conditions allow it”, So there is an important determining factor and it is the real demand for these models. Be that as it may, the reality is that all the new models and platforms that the brand will present from 2025 will already be for exclusively electric vehicles.

The plan of the German firm runs from this same 2022 to 2030, when it will stop selling combustion engines in line with many other manufacturers, such as those of Audi (2025), BMW (2023), Citroën (2025), Honda (2022) , Hyundai, Kia and Lexus (2025), among several others. This jump will be towards a new generation of engines 100% electric high-performance.

This 2022 will have electrified in all segments

To achieve this transformation, Mercedes focuses its plan to accelerate its investments in R&D: between 2022 and 2030, it will allocate 40,000 million euros to the development of electric vehicles. Also, the brand of the star will already address them since this same 2022, when it will do so by having electric vehicles in all the segments in which it operates.

On the other hand, starting in 2025, all newly launched vehicle platforms will be electric only and customers will be able to choose an electric alternative for each model manufactured by the company. Another key element is the battery. Since Mercedes wants to boost the sale of 100% electric vehicles, it will need to step on the accelerator when it comes to producing these components. For this, the German firm aims to produce more than 200 GWh through eight new gigafactories, which will be added to the nine that were already planned to carry out this function.